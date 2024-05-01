Juliana Madrid Releases 'Just Enough' Ahead of Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 23-year-old Dallas, Texas-born, NYC-dwelling Juliana Madrid releases “Just Enough” as she just finished a northeast tour with Cannons. In May, she will support Alice Merton on a nationwide tour.



Juliana “Jules” Madrid wrote the sophomore single “Just Enough” with Joe P, produced by Ben Ruttner (The Knocks) and she says: ““Just enough” is about that wall you hit in a relationship. You’re doing everything right and so are they, but something still feels off. You start wondering if they are really your person and have wandering eyes, but never do anything about it. You feel guilty for being bored. You’re doing the bare minimum in this love now, just enough to keep them from leaving."



“Not In My Lifetime” was the first taste of her upcoming 5 song EP, including the Benjamin Ruttner-directed music video. The song was co-written with Clairo (who also plays flute on the track), Justin Young (The Vaccines), as well as Benjamin Ruttner (The Knocks), and James Flannigan, who also co-produced the track. The entire forthcoming collection of songs was written across 3 days in upstate New York last fall, at an artist retreat organized by Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett and Neon Gold’s Derek Davies.

Juliana has played her first festival performance at the sold out All Things Go Festival alongside alt-fem legends Lana Del Rey, boygenius, MUNA, Ethel Cain etc, and toured North America supporting The Knocks, indie band Cannons and graced the stage opening for Anna Shoemaker, Metric, Matt Maeson, Joe P, SAINT MOTEL and most recently Cafuné.



Her sophomore Afterlife EP was released last year on Neon Gold Records. After releasing “Trackstar”, co-written with GRAMMY-nominated talents Benjamin Ruttner (of The Knocks), and Matthew Koma (Zedd, Carly Rae Jepsen, Shania Twain etc), the 8-track EP consists of "Afterlife", "Big Plans", "Silica" and "Pixelated" for instance.



Juliana combines elements of folk, alt, and pop to write sardonic, coming-of-age tales that are relatable yet uniquely her. Madrid started in music at the young age of 9, learning guitar at the encouragement of her parents. Soon after, she enrolled in a local program called School of Rock. There, she began to find her voice while realizing she also had a knack for songwriting, using music as a creative outlet to express herself.



Since then, Juliana and her guitar [which she named “Earl”] have been inseparable, working tirelessly to refine her craft. In August of 2022, she released her self-titled EP. Written by Juliana and produced by GRAMMY-nominated artist Benjamin Ruttner [ of The Knocks], the EP explores themes of relationships, religion, and the existentialist feeling associated with growing up. With additional instrumentation from the likes of Griffin Goldsmith [Dawes] and Matt Chamberlain [David Bowie, Pearl Jam], the EP received critical praise from the likes of UPROXX, V Magazine, and The Line of Best Fit. Gorilla vs. Bear listed it as one of the best EP’s of 2022. Additionally, the lead single, “Pretend” was featured in the hit Netflix movie “Do Revenge,” resulting in more than 20k Shazams in one week.

Juliana Madrid live on tour:

Mon 5.6 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis (SOLD OUT)

Tue 5.7 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

Fri 5.10 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Sat 5.11 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

Mon 5.13 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Tue5.14 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Thu 5.16 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sat 5.18 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

Sun 5.19 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Tue 5.21 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Wed 5.22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

Photo credit: Benjamin Ruttner

