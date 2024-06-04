Juliana Hatfield Three Add Headlining Dates To 30th(ish) Anniversary Tour of 'Become What You Are'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Juliana Hatfield Three have just announced the addition of several headlining dates to their fall tour as direct support for Soul Asylum. The tour will celebrate the 30th(ish) anniversary of their debut album Become What You Are. The trio will play the album in its entirety along with other songs from their catalog. The new headlining dates will bookend the tour with Soul Asylum: Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago to begin in September with Amherst and Cambridge to follow in November.

The Juliana Hatfield Three - singer/songwriter/guitarist Juliana Hatfield, drummer Todd Philips, and bassist Dean Fisher - released Become What You Are in August 1993 on Mammoth Records. Produced by Scott Litt (R.E.M.), the album found early success with the debut single “My Sister.” Despite the song’s title, Juliana did not have a sister, leading many to speculate about the inspiration for the song. “My Sister” reached #1 on the Billboard “Modern Rock” charts with an accompanying video, directed by Phil Morrison (Junebug), played on MTV.

The album’s third single “Spin The Bottle” (1994) was featured on the soundtrack to the Ben Stiller-directed film Reality Bites starring Winona Ryder, and Ethan Hawke. In the music video, directed by Stiller, a group including Juliana Hatfield, Todd Philips, Dean Fisher, Ethan Hawke, and Tanya Donelly (Belly) play a game of spin the bottle while scenes from the film project behind them. Propelled by the success of the film and soundtrack, “Spin The Bottle” peaked at #39 on the Billboard Top 40 Mainstream charts.

Following a 20 year hiatus, the Juliana Hatfield Three reformed in 2014 and released their critically acclaimed sophomore album Whatever, My Love in 2015 on American Laundromat Records followed by a U.S. tour. Both Stereogum and Consequence named it “one of the most anticipated albums of 2015”.

Juliana Hatfield Three confirmed tour dates are as follows:

SEPT 25 / CLEVELAND, OH @ Grog^

SEPT 26 / DETROIT, MI @ The Magic Bag^

SEPT 27 / CHICAGO, IL @ Sleeping Village^

SEPT 30 / BOULDER, CO @ Boulder Theater*

OCT 1 / SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ The Grand at The Complex*

OCT 3 / SPOKANE, WA @ Spokane Live*

OCT 5 / VANCOUVER, BC @ Vogue Theatre*

OCT 6 / SEATTLE, WA @ Neptune Theatre*

OCT 8 / PORTLAND, OR @ Revolution Hall*

OCT 10 / SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Regency Ballroom*

OCT 11 / LOS ANGELES, CA @ Regent*

OCT 12 / SAN DIEGO, CA @ House of Blues*

OCT 13 / TUCSON, AZ @ Rialto Theatre*

OCT 15 / EL PASO, TX @ Lowbrow Palace*

OCT 16 / ODESSA, TX @ Ector Theatre*

OCT 17 / AUSTIN, TX @ Mohawk*

OCT 18 / OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ Tower Theatre*

OCT 20 / KANSAS CITY, MO @ The Truman*

OCT 21 / ST. LOUIS, MO @ Delmar Hall*

OCT 22 / COLUMBUS, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre*

OCT 24 / PITTSBURGH, PA @ Mr. Small’s*

OCT 25 / HOMER, NY @ Homer Center for the Arts*

OCT 26 / NORWALK, CT @ District Music Hall*

OCT 28 / PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Union Transfer*

OCT 29 / NEW YORK, NY @ Webster Hall*

OCT 31 / PORTLAND, ME @ State Theatre*

NOV 1 / RUTLAND, VT @ Paramount Theatre*

NOV 2/ AMHERST, MA @ The Drake^

NOV 3 / CAMBRIDGE, MA @ Sinclair^

*= tour with Soul Asylum

^ = headlining show

Photo Credit: Johnny Anguish/Daykamp Music

Comments