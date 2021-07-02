Jucee Froot Drops New 'State of Emergency' Freestyle

Jucee Froot is continuing her Froot Fridays series of weekly drops with this week's explosive "State of Emergency" freestyle. The hard-hitting track shows off Jucee's relentless flow and quotable lyrics. Stream "State of Emergency" via SoundCloud and YouTube now HERE.

"State of Emergency" was heralded by last week's "Endless Pain," a gripping freestyle about Jucee's emotional struggles. Jucee Froot kicked off Froot Fridays with the official release of "No Broke Dick" - a song that originally appeared in an episode of Season 1 of STARZ original series P-Valley. "No Broke Dick" accompanies Jucee Froot's P-Valley opening credits song "Down In The Valley." Her other recent appearances on the official INSECURE soundtrack with "Eat Itself" and the Madden NFL soundtrack with "Champion" prove Jucee continues to be an artist to watch.

Jucee Froot has quickly become a vital presence in hip-hop, an honest voice equally hailed for her fearless approach as well as her bulletproof bars, confessional choruses, and clever adlibs. The Memphis, TN-based rapper earned every bit of that acclaim and now has a major label deal with Loyal 100 Entertainment/Art@War/Atlantic Records. Tracks like "Life's A Bitch," an electric "Psycho" remix featuring Rico Nasty, and "Sidewalk" - all streaming now on all DSPs - affirm Jucee Froot as a one-of-a-kind new artist with a remarkable true story to share with the world. Jucee is also featured on the major motion picture Birds Of Prey soundtrack with "Danger."

The artist ignited the next phase with her 2020 mixtape BLACK SHEEP. The project lives up to its name as it appeals to outcasts everywhere while also touting features from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Juicy J, and more. "I've always been considered the black sheep just because I took an unexpected path and was always a little more rebellious growing up," Jucee stated. "I feel like an outcast because I'm a threat to people that try to look past me." In the end, Jucee remains an open book and builds an unbreakable connection.

Listen here: