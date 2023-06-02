Jubël Teams up With NLE Choppa for New Single Triple A

Swedish pop hitmakers Jubël and NLE Choppa have teamed up for an unexpected and super-infectious summer single, “Triple A” via Warner Records. With a total of 6.5 billion streams and a shared social reach of 40 million, “Triple A” is set to be the soundtrack to your summer.

“We wrote this song two years ago in a rented cabin in the north of Sweden during the coldest winter in years. At that time we were missing the summer vibrations and wanted to create something that brought us back. It started with the guitar, and the vibe was instantly there. The song made itself and turned that cabin into a house on the strip in Miami Beach,” says Jubël.

“The title ‘Triple A’ is referring to being the best of the best. There was only one thing missing, we wanted to do a feature for the second verse to complete the song. We thought it would be interesting to find a rapper, to mix our world with something completely different. NLE Choppa came to mind. His style and influences are unique, and we knew he hadn't done any pop features before. We are very proud of how this song took shape over the years and eventually turned out. We can't wait to release it, and for the world to listen.”

“I didn’t know much about Jübel before I heard the track, but as soon as the beat dropped, I was ready to jump on it! They have crazy energy and I think we complement each other perfectly on ‘Triple A,’” adds NLE Choppa.

Jubël has quickly become Sweden’s leading premiere pop duo. “Dancing In The Moonlight” was the artists breakthrough moment as it achieved 390+ million Spotify streams, shot to #1 on the UK airplay chart and hit #11 on the Official Singles Chart as it raced to Platinum status in recognition of over 600,000 sales.

Jubël’s profile remained skyhigh as “Weekend Vibe” was another huge airplay hit when it was A-listed at Radio 1, while it also lit up TikTok with 150 million video views. The duo later released ”So Sick,” their third A-listed track, this time on commercial Swedish radio (”RixFM”, ”Power Hit Radio”), where it landed on big Spotify playlists such as ”Sommerhits 2022” and ”Singled Out.” “So Sick” rose on the charts in Sweden, simultaneously being used on TikTok with over 150K video creations in less than 2 weeks.

NLE Choppa lights up the pop track, and as usual, Jubël delivers a carefree pop-gem that will be the soundtrack of the summer 2023, bringing out your inner “Triple A.”

Choppa grew up in the roughest parts of Memphis, an upbringing that’s loomed in his head even as he began racking up successes—including Platinum single “Shotta Flow” and his Top 10 debut album, Top Shotta. His songs about overcoming struggles and celebrating wins have won support from Billboard, The New York Times, Forbes, GQ, and Complex. And he’s secured support across the rest of the industry too, garnering over 5 billion global streams, fourteen RIAA-certified plaques, a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman list, and a nomination for the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards’ Best New Artist.

Never one to rest on his laurels, he’s continued to drop music at an enviable pace, dipping, and diving between modes, unleashing raps that are intimidating, inspiring, and hysterical in turn. As one of the most flexible young rappers working, NLE Choppa already has the discography and accolades others dream of, but he’s still only just beginning to share his full vision with the world. With the album Cottonwood 2, he’s reintroducing us to all of himself and proving he’s even better than before.

Sebastian and Victor both started out on Sweden’s dance scene and between them had released tracks, produced other artists and DJ’ed for years. They first connected through SoundCloud and their first IRL meeting soon followed, when they discovered they both lived in Halmstad on Sweden’s west coast. The town is renowned for its long sandy beaches and it's summertime nightlife - an environment which has clearly informed the uplifting atmosphere and broad appeal of their sound.

Jubël has since mastered that approach. Their core cocktail of danceable, four-on-the-floor beats and melodic pop structures brings the vibe to any setting, whether it’s in clubs, festivals or mainstream radio. It’s a style that’s winning hearts the world over, with their UK Platinum status replicated in Sweden, Canada, Ireland, Australia and Spain.

Listen to the new album here:

Photo credit: Peter High