Joywave to Embark on World Tour to Coincide With New Album

Joywave, the acclaimed indie rock band, has announced their Permanent Pleasure World Tour 2024 dates, kicking off on September 11 in Toronto, ON, and concluding on November 14 in Utrecht, Netherlands. The U.S. tour leg will feature special guest HUNNY as the supporting act. Artist Presale begins Wednesday, May 15 at 10 am ET / 10 am UK. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 am ET / 10 am UK / 11 am EU.

Joywave's upcoming tour will coincide with the release of their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Permanent Pleasure, set for May 17. Fans can catch them performing new tracks from the album, including their latest single "Scared," which is accompanied by a music video directed by Dimitri Basil.

Additionally, Permanent Pleasure: A film by Joywave premieres Thursday, May 16 at The Little Theatre in the band’s hometown of Rochester, NY. It will screen for one night only and will include a Q&A with the band.

For fans eager to dive into Permanent Pleasure, pre-orders are available, with the album dropping on May 17. In addition, the band created a limited-edition deluxe pop-out figurine edition of the vinyl.

The deluxe bundle includes a signed pop-out gatefold Double Beam Variant Vinyl LP, Permanent Pleasure catnip plush cat toy (material: fleece, filled with catnip), Glow In The Dark Beam Permanent pleasure Tee, hand-painted cat figurine, Permanent Pleasure sleep mask.

Permanent Pleasure World Tour 2024 dates

09.11 | Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

09.12 | Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

09.13 | Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09.14 | Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

09.16 | St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09.17 | Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09.18 | Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

09.20 | Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

09.21 | Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

09.23 | Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09.24 | Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09.26 | San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

09.27 | San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

09.29 | Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

09.30 | Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10.02 | Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10.03 | Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers

10.04 | Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe

10.05 | New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

10.08 | Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell

10.10 | Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10.11 | Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

10.12 | Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10.13 | Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

10.15 | Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10.16 | New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10.17 | Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly

10.18 | Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Europe tour dates:

10.30 | Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

10.31 | Oxford, UK @ Bullingdon

11.01 | Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

11.02 | Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

11.03 | Sheffield, UK @ Sidney & Matilda

11.05 | Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

11.06 | London, UK @ Scala

11.08 | Zurich, Switzerland @ Papiersaal

11.09 | Cologne, Germany @ Artheater

11.10 | Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus

11.12 | Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

11.13 | Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Effenaar KZ

11.14 | Utrecht, Netherlands @ De Helling

Permanent Pleasure Track List:

1. Graffiti Planet

2. Scared

3. Brain Damage

4. He's Back!

5. Sleepytime Fantasy

6. Swimming In The Glow

7. Hate To Be A Bother

8. 787 Dreamliner

9. Splendor

10. Here To Perform The Final Song From Their Album ‘Permanent Pleasure’, Please Welcome…Joywave

About Joywave:

Since their formation, Rochester-based band Joywave, have released a series of visionary mixtapes, EP’s and 3 critically acclaimed albums: 2015’s HOW DO YOU FEEL NOW?, 2017’S CONTENT (Top 10 Billboard Heatseeker debut) and 2020’s POSSESSION. Career highlights include a #1 hit with Big Data’s RIAA platinum certified single, “Dangerous (Feat. Joywave),” along with a string of multi-format hits, including “Destruction,” “Tongues” and “It’s A Trip!” Joywave has proved just as prolific and popular on the road, with sold-out headline tours, show-stealing sets at high-profile festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella, Firefly, BottleRock, Riot Fest and the UK’s Reading/Leeds, and touring with The Killers, Bastille, Young the Giant, PVRIS, Foals, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Smashing Pumpkins and more. Their 4th studio album, CLEANSE, was released February 2022 and later that year they released their first live album, Live.

Permanent Pleasure cover art credit: Reuben Dangoor

