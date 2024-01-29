Joyer Share 'Star' & Announce New Album 'Night Songs'

The new album is due out April 26 via Hit the North Records and Julia's War.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Shoegaze up-and-comers, Joyer, have announced their new album, Night Songs, due out April 26 via Hit the North Records and Julia's War.

The Brooklyn-and-Boston-based duo is made up of multi-instrumentalist brothers Nick and Shane Sullivan, and with Night Songs the siblings have create an instantly satisfying amalgam of swirling guitars and memorable melodies that's sure to please fans of all things dreamy.

To celebrate the announcement, Joyer have teamed with FLOOD Magazine to premiere the music video for their new single "Star." The shimmering track follows "Drive All Night" (which drew attention from the likes of Stereogum, Paste Magazine, and more) and highlights Joyer's ability to provide atmosphere and hooks in equal measure.

Recorded by Bradford Krieger (Horse Jumper of Love, Squirrel Flower) at Big Nice Studios, Night Songs perfectly captures Joyer's blend of otherworldly mood and crunchy guitars, as well as a notably more hook-driven direction in the brothers' songwriting. 

The upcoming album marks a departure from the more hushed slowcore of 2020's Sun Into Flies and 2021's Perfect Gray, displaying a more expansive sound—from blowtorched guitars and overtly catchy vocal cadences, to melancholy synths and pastoral lap steel. The songwriting duties are split evenly between Nick and Shane, but there's a palpable cohesion in their music, a unified vision that's always guided the project and continues even with the siblings living in different cities.

“We grew up in this small suburban town and there weren't too many people interested in music so it was convenient to just play with each other and we've always had pretty much the same music tastes,” Shane explains.

“I just feel like when I'm in a band with Shane I don't have to compromise,” Nick adds. “Being brothers allows us to be really honest and have a lot of productive criticism because we're so comfortable with one another, we don't have to hold back and it helps us achieve what we're going for.” 

Upcoming Shows:

02/09 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village w/ Interlay
02/10 Akron, OH @ Kling Thing w/ Interlay, Funeral Commercial
03/07 Richmond, VA @ Clayhouse
03/08 Knoxville, TN @ Birdhouse
03/17 El Paso, TX @ Rosewood Bar

Photo credit Maria Gelsomini



