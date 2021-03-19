Joyce Wrice Unveils Debut Album 'Overgrown'

Fast rising R&B singer and songwriter, Joyce Wrice, has released her highly anticipated debut album Overgrown available now via Sony Music's The Orchard. Listen below.

Executive produced by 2021 "Song of the Year"' GRAMMY Award winner and 2021 Golden Globe Award-nominated producer D'Mile (H.E.R., Victoria Monet, The Carters), Wrice's 14-track Overgrown LP includes notable appearances by Lucky Daye, Masego, Freddie Gibbs, UMI, Kaytranada, Westside Gunn, and Devin Morrison as well as previously released tracks "So So Sick" and "Falling in Love," the latter of which was just featured on Lucky Daye's Table For Two duets EP alongside songs by the likes of YEBBA, Tiana Major9, Mahalia, Ari Lennox, and Queen Naija.

On the release of Overgrown, Joyce shares, "My debut album is finally here! It's so special to me because it's taken me some time to get here. I grew up an only child and music, specifically, hip-hop and soul music, brought me so much joy. To be able to create my own body of work is a dream come true. My A&R, Eddie Fourcell, linked me with D'Mile and history was made!"

Wrice continues, "We made 'Overgrown' over a span of 3 years and this music is a result of me tending my garden. My garden, my emotions, and my thoughts are full of a variety of colorful flowers but they were overrun by weeds. These sessions and collaborations were opportunities for me to do my gardening and create value from everything that I was going through. My intention for this album is to inspire and encourage people to never give up on themselves and embrace your journey with joy and confidence despite the struggle to get to where you want to be."

Known for her sweet lyrics and distinct tone, Wrice delivers a more mature and assured sound throughout Overgrown, which finds the songstress showcasing her impressive vocal range and songwriting prowess among an all-star set of esteemed R&B and hip-hop collaborators. From upbeat standout "Falling in Love" with Lucky Daye, to smooth and confident soul jam "Addicted," to the more laid back vibes of "Must Be Nice" featuring Masego and title track "Overgrown," Wrice's classically modern sound and perspective resonates with her generation.

R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Wrice grew up in Southern California to a Japanese mother and African-American father. As an only child Joyce was quiet, curious, and observant, and found entertainment in her surroundings eventually discovering her love for music riding in the passenger's seat of her father's car. Breaking her silence, she started singing, imitating chart topping songs that played on the radio. Entering a new age of technology this continued into high school where she took to YouTube, showcasing her developing talents and her everlasting discography of 90's R&B covers. After college, Joyce moved to Los Angeles in search of her voice, her own words and experiences. Soon after she released her debut EP titled Stay Around in 2016, which was followed by mini EPs, Rocket Science with Kay Franklin and Good Morning.

Joyce Wrice's debut album Overgrown is available now via Sony Music's The Orchard.

Listen here: