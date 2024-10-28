Joy Oladokun Confirms Additional Dates for 'The Blackbird Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer and performer Joy Oladokun has confirmed additional dates for her recently announced headline tour, “The Blackbird Tour,” set to kick off in January. Newly added dates include stops at Asbury Park’s The Stone Pony, Annapolis’ Ram’s Head on Stage, Colorado Spring’s The Black Sheep and Pioneertown’s Pappy + Harriet’s. Oladokun will also perform a special show at Asheville’s Orange Peel on February 12, with all proceeds benefitting the North Carolina Community Foundation.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, October 30 at 10:00am local time with the general on-sale following this Friday, November 1 at 10:00am local time.

“The Blackbird Tour” will also feature stops at Chicago’s Thalia Hall, New York’s Irving Plaza, West Hollywood’s Troubadour (two nights), Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Boston’s Royale, Denver’s Summit, Austin’s Scoot Inn and Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre (with all proceeds benefiting the East Tennessee Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund). See below for the complete tour itinerary. $1 from each purchase will benefit The Ally Coalition. Full details can be found at www.joyoladokun.com/tour.

The upcoming tour celebrates Oladokun’s critically acclaimed new album, Observations From a Crowded Room, which is out now via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records. Written, produced and largely performed by Oladokun alone, the album marks a personal and creative turning point for the Nashville-based artist and was crafted during a period of intense introspection and questioning. The 15-track collection—comprised of 12 songs and 3 spoken interludes—finds Oladokun reflecting on her place in the world, both as a person and an artist, while blending her pop-folk roots with electronic and psychedelic elements.

Since her breakthrough in 2020, Oladokun has released a pair of hugely acclaimed full-length albums—2021’s in defense of my own happiness and 2023’s Proof of Life—both of which landed on numerous best-of-the-year lists. Of Oladokun, The New York Times praises, “her songs are conversational and confessional, and her hooky but profound melodies turn her lyrics into mantras,” while Rolling Stone calls them, “Nashville’s most low-key musical revolutionary…in this time of shifting priorities away from work toward self-care and connection with others, Oladokun is offering a master class in those subjects” and NPR Music asserts, “She has a remarkable ability to distill how forces at work in the world…she can make even social and political protest feel like an intimate, warmly human act.”

Moreover, in the last few years, Oladokun—a proud queer Black person and daughter of Nigerian immigrants—has performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “CBS Saturday Morning,” “TODAY,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits and NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series. Oladokun’s music has also been included in the Al Sharpton documentary, Loudmouth, CBS’ “CSI: Vegas,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC’s “Station 19,” NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and HBO’s “And Just Like That,” while her song, “i see america,” was also selected as a finalist for the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Award, Best Song for Social Change. Widely respected by her peers, Oladokun has collaborated with artists such as Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Jack Antonoff, Jason Isbell and Noah Kahan and has joined Morris, Isbell, Kahan, John Mayer, My Morning Jacket, Tyler Childers, Pink Sweat$, Leon Bridges and Manchester Orchestra on the road.

JOY OLADOKUN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 1

November 5—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena*

November 6—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena*

November 8—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre*

November 12—Melbourne, Australia—Sydney Myer Music Bowl*

November 13—Melbourne, Australia—Sydney Myer Music Bowl*

November 15—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena*

November 18—Brisbane, Australia—Riverstage Brisbane*

November 20—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena*

November 22—Christchurch, New Zealand—Wolfbrook Arena*

November 23—Christchurch, New Zealand—Wolfbrook Arena*

January 9-13—Riviera Cancun, Mexico—Moon Palace

January 16—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

January 17—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

January 18—Detroit, MI—El Club

January 20—Louisville, KY—Headliners Music Hall

January 21—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall

January 22—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues

January 23—Toronto, ON—The Axis Club

January 25—Montreal, QB—Theatre Beanfield

January 26—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground Ballroom

January 28—Portland, ME—State Theatre

January 30—New York, NY—Irving Plaza

January 31—Asbury Park, NJ—The Stone Pony

February 1—Boston, MA—Royale

February 4—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer

February 6—Annapolis, MD—Rams Head On Stage

February 7—Washington, D.C.—The Howard

February 8—Charlotte, NC—The Underground

February 11—Raleigh, NC—Lincoln Theatre

February 12—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel+

February 13—Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theatre^

February 14—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

February 25—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom

February 26—Kansas City, MO—The Truman

February 28—Colorado Springs, CO—The Black Sheep

March 1—Denver, CO—Summit

March 3—Salt Lake City, UT—Soundwell

March 5—Seattle, WA—The Showbox

March 6—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

March 7—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

March 9—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

March 12—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour

March 13—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour

March 15—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy + Harriet’s

March 16—San Diego, CA—The Observatory at North Park

March 18—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren

March 19—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf

March 21—Dallas, TX—Studio at The Factory

March 22—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn

March 25—Birmingham, AL—Saturn

March 27—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

May 5-7—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush: The Sea & ME

*with Hozier

^Benefit show with all proceeds going to the East Tennessee Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund

+Benefit show with all proceeds going to the North Carolina Community Foundation

Photo credit: Rachel Debb

