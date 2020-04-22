Joshua Bassett Releases the Music Video for 'Common Sense'

Rising singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and star of the breakthrough Disney+ original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Joshua Bassett releases the music video for his first original song "Common Sense" today via Warner Records. Directed and edited by Gus Black (Phoebe Bridgers, Gary Clark Jr., Deftones and Lennon Stella), the cinematic short captures Joshua isolated in a California field during golden hour, gracefully strumming his guitar for the girl he longs for. With keenly observed lyrics and a gentle melody that showcases Joshua's heartfelt vocals and musicianship, "Common Sense" is the first taste of his forthcoming debut album.

Watch the official video for "Common Sense" below!

Joshua says, "The director, Gus Black, and I wanted to make sure the 'Common Sense' music video mirrored the simplicity of the song. We wanted to give it a dream-like feel, showing that state of limbo you feel when falling in love. Even when you know you shouldn't be with someone, sometimes they still show up in your dreams; just beyond your grasp."

"Common Sense" was released on April 3rd and has already amassed over two and a half million streams, garnering attention from PopSugar, "prepare to get lost in Joshua Bassett's vocals..." while E! News proclaimed, "...a homerun on his very first at bat." "Common Sense" has also received acclaim from Idolator, who said "Joshua Bassett is a name you want to familiarize yourselves with."

Born in Oceanside, California, the 19-year-old who sites Paul Simon, John Mayer and Ed Sheeran as inspirations, started his career in theater and landed nearly a dozen lead roles in local productions including Apostle James in "Godspell," The Cat in the Hat in "Seussical," Peter Pan in "Peter Pan," Kurt Von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" and Charlie in "Willy Wonka," before being cast in his first starring television role as Ricky in the Disney+ original series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."





