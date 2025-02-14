Josh Ross Releases New Song 'Leave Me Too'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off a career-defining year, Canadian singer-songwriter Josh Ross heads into 2025 with the release of his newest song, “Leave Me Too,” out now. Produced by long-time collaborator Matt Geroux, “Leave Me Too” is a soul-searching anthem that blends raw emotion with Ross’ signature modern-country-rock sound.

Ross shares, “Kicking off 2025 with a song that stood out to me from the moment I heard it. This track reflects on past relationships, acknowledging moments of being difficult to love and understanding why someone chose to walk away—because, in their shoes, you might have done the same. I'm also thrilled to share that this marks the beginning of an exciting project I'll be working on throughout the year!”

The release of “Leave Me Too” follows a landmark year for Ross, who has cemented himself as one of country music’s most promising singer-songwriters and performers. Earlier this week, Ross earned five JUNO Award nominations for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Country Album of The Year, and JUNO Fan Choice, co-leading 2025 JUNO Award nominations with Tate McRae. Ross is the first country artist to be a top JUNO nominee in over a decade. The reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year has amassed over 970.5 million global streams and was recently honored with his first-ever CMA Award – the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award. His Platinum-certified hits have dominated Canadian country radio, with his single “Trouble” reaching No. 1 in Canada and earning RIAA Gold certification in the U.S. Meanwhile, Ross’ high-energy “Single Again” continues to climb the U.S. radio charts after hitting No. 1 on Canadian Country radio.

Hot off the heels of his headlining Single Again Tour, Ross will support Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour across Canada this March, including dates in Toronto and Vancouver, as well as Festival dates such as Cavendish Beach in PEI. For tickets and more information, please visit joshrossmusic.com/#tour.

With “Leave Me Too” marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter, 2025 is shaping up to be Ross’ biggest year yet. For the latest information and to learn how to join The Roster for first access to merch drops, new music, exclusive content, tour news and more, visit www.joshrossmusic.com.

ABOUT JOSH ROSS:

Universal Music Canada/UMG Nashville artist Josh Ross is one of Canada's most promising singer-songwriter-performers. On an unconventional path of his own design, Ross pairs a dark, mellow blast of modern country rock with a warm vocal rasp, heart-on-his-sleeve writing and addictive hooks that respect no borders – genre or otherwise. Pulling influence everywhere from Guns N’ Roses and Metallica to country-rock outlaw Steve Earle, the former collegiate football player has leveraged his knack for emotional song craft into a series of Platinum-certified hits. His dusky power ballad “Trouble” rose to No. 1 in Canada and earned RIAA Gold certification in the U.S.

Recently, Ross earned 5 JUNO Award nods, co-leading 2025 JUNO Award nominations with Tate McRae. Ross is the first country artist to be a top JUNO nominee in over a decade. The reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year tallies more than 970.5 million career streams and is hailed as an Artist to Watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow, the Grand Ole Opry, and more. Touring alongside superstars like Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert and Bailey Zimmerman, and Luke Bryan, Ross recently wrapped his headlining Single Again Tour and will be direct support for Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour across Canada this March. As his bold barroom anthem “Single Again” climbs the charts in the U.S. after hitting No. 1 on Canadian Country Radio, Ross is proving to be a global force, taking home his first-ever CMA Award – the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award – recognizing his international achievements in country music. Ross released his Complicated EP last year, co-writing seven of the project’s eight tracks. With thundering drums meeting steel guitars and the melodies of heartland pop, the collection of songs show off Ross’ rich, edgy vocals. Complicated and Ross's latest tracks “Movin’ On,” “New Me” and "Want This Beer" (feat. Julia Michaels) arrive just five years after Ross arrived in Nashville, proving there’s much more to come from this next-generation talent who’s anything but standard.

Photo Credit: Jack Owens

