Josey Greenwell Releases Leon Lour Remix of 'Bottle Rocket'

A few weeks back, NYC-based pop artist-on-the-rise, Josey Greenwell, released a new single "Bottle Rocket" which comes off of Greenwell's forthcoming album, City Games, slated to be released later this year. Today, Greenwell has released the Leon Lour remix of the single, which is available to listen to now across streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

On the new remix, Greenwell shares, "I reached out to Leon on Instagram because I've been obsessed with his song 'Going Under' for years. I tried to play low key, but definitely came off as an obsessed fan, but whatever, he was cool about it! He has such a fun flare, and really crushed this remix. He completely transformed the hook from adlibs I recorded for the song and made his own chorus, making this song something new. It's unreal."

Stream Josey's previous singles "Fire Eyes," "102," "Cowboy" and more here.

Growing up in Kentucky, a passion for music led Greenwell to Nashville in pursuit of a career as a singer/songwriter. After years of honky-tonks and unfulfilled wishes, he set the guitar down ad turned to his next love, fitness, and made the move to the Big Apple. Now, as one of the city's most prominent fitness instructors, his love for music and songwriting prevails as he steps back into his artistry rhythm and gears up to release his first full-length album in over a decade. Fueled with city inspiration and slick pop production, the sound behind the upcoming record, City Games, is almost as surprising as Greenwell's return.

Listen to the remix here:

