Jose Gonzalez Releases 'El Invento' EP
Gonzalez's North American tour kicks off tonight.
In tandem with his North American tour kickoff tonight, visionary singer-songwriter-guitarist José González today releases the El Invento EP, the first in a series of EPs that will revisit the singles of his latest album, Local Valley. Included in this new offering is an airy, polyrhythmic remix by rising Peruvian artist Sofia Kourtesis as well as choral and dub reimaginings recorded by González himself.
On remixing "El Invento," Kourtesis says, "It is a privilege to have been asked by José to do this remix! His voice is as warm and beautiful as a summer night around the people you love the most. He let me dream and fly using his voice! It's definitely one of my favorite remixes I have ever done."
Reflecting on his approach to the choral and dub versions of "El Invento," González says, "I used to sing in a choir when I was about 18 and I had the voice range to sing most of the harmonies except for the very highest and lowest, but close enough. This came in handy when I did all the vocals - trying to sound as different persons. To push the sound even more I tweaked some by changing the format slightly. For the dub version, I listened to Alpha & Omega for inspiration. During the early mornings on vacation in Bahía Feliz, I produced most of it with all the amazing tape-delay plugins that are getting better and better. Since until now, I've only listened with headphones I'm really looking forward to hear it on a fat PA! All in all a mighty EP that brings one of my favorites into new light."
Local Valley is available now via Mute on CD, standard black vinyl, limited edition colored vinyl, and at all digital platforms. An assortment of exclusive bundles featuring such limited-edition extras as signed art prints, an original portrait painting, and Local Valley tote bag are available at the official Jose González webstore.
González's North American tour begins tonight in Seattle and extends down the West Coast before wrapping in Austin. Later in the spring, González will play a number of European festivals and headline shows including a headline date at London's Roundhouse on April 27. Tickets and further details are available here.
Listen to the new single here:
Tour Dates
March 9 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
March 10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT
March 11 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall SOLD OUT
March 12 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre
March 14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
March 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall
March 17 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
March 18 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
March 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre
March 20 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre
March 21 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center
March 23 - Mexico City, Mexico - Teatro Metropolitan
March 25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
March 26 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
March 27 - Austin, TX - Dell Hall @ The Long Center
April 16 - Palma de Mallorca, Spain - Mallorca Live Nights
April 25 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
April 26 - Bristol, UK - The Marble Factory
April 27 - London, UK - The Roundhouse
April 28 - Cambridge, UK - J1 @ Cambridge Junction
April 29 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed
May 21 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Tel Aviv Opera House
June 9 - Warsaw, Poland - Palladium
June 10 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium
June 10-12 - Turku, Finland - Kesärauha
June 11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Alexela Kontserdimaja
June 17 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall
June 18 - Oslo, Norway - Pipfest
August 28 - Port Townsend, WA - Thing 2022