Jose Gonzalez Releases 'El Invento' EP

In tandem with his North American tour kickoff tonight, visionary singer-songwriter-guitarist José González today releases the El Invento EP, the first in a series of EPs that will revisit the singles of his latest album, Local Valley. Included in this new offering is an airy, polyrhythmic remix by rising Peruvian artist Sofia Kourtesis as well as choral and dub reimaginings recorded by González himself.

On remixing "El Invento," Kourtesis says, "It is a privilege to have been asked by José to do this remix! His voice is as warm and beautiful as a summer night around the people you love the most. He let me dream and fly using his voice! It's definitely one of my favorite remixes I have ever done."

Reflecting on his approach to the choral and dub versions of "El Invento," González says, "I used to sing in a choir when I was about 18 and I had the voice range to sing most of the harmonies except for the very highest and lowest, but close enough. This came in handy when I did all the vocals - trying to sound as different persons. To push the sound even more I tweaked some by changing the format slightly. For the dub version, I listened to Alpha & Omega for inspiration. During the early mornings on vacation in Bahía Feliz, I produced most of it with all the amazing tape-delay plugins that are getting better and better. Since until now, I've only listened with headphones I'm really looking forward to hear it on a fat PA! All in all a mighty EP that brings one of my favorites into new light."

Local Valley is available now via Mute on CD, standard black vinyl, limited edition colored vinyl, and at all digital platforms. An assortment of exclusive bundles featuring such limited-edition extras as signed art prints, an original portrait painting, and Local Valley tote bag are available at the official Jose González webstore.

González's North American tour begins tonight in Seattle and extends down the West Coast before wrapping in Austin. Later in the spring, González will play a number of European festivals and headline shows including a headline date at London's Roundhouse on April 27. Tickets and further details are available here.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 9 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

March 10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT

March 11 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall SOLD OUT

March 12 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

March 14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

March 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall

March 17 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

March 18 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

March 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre

March 20 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre

March 21 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center

March 23 - Mexico City, Mexico - Teatro Metropolitan

March 25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

March 26 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

March 27 - Austin, TX - Dell Hall @ The Long Center

April 16 - Palma de Mallorca, Spain - Mallorca Live Nights

April 25 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

April 26 - Bristol, UK - The Marble Factory

April 27 - London, UK - The Roundhouse

April 28 - Cambridge, UK - J1 @ Cambridge Junction

April 29 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

May 21 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Tel Aviv Opera House

June 9 - Warsaw, Poland - Palladium

June 10 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium

June 10-12 - Turku, Finland - Kesärauha

June 11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Alexela Kontserdimaja

June 17 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall

June 18 - Oslo, Norway - Pipfest

August 28 - Port Townsend, WA - Thing 2022