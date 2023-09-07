Jordi Returns With New Single 'Just A Friend'

"Just A Friend" was released via ONErpm just prior to Labor Day and had garnered over 51k presaves.

Sep. 07, 2023

Jordi Returns With New Single 'Just A Friend'

Recently, Jordi gave her over 15 million social media followers what they’d been asking for, the track she’d been hinting at dropping for a few weeks.

"Just A Friend" was released via ONErpm just prior to Labor Day and had garnered over 51k presaves. Instantly upon release, the track was getting added to playlists across all DSPs including Apple, Amazon, Pandora, Spotify and Tidal and SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff has played the track on his Hitbound show.

"‘Just a Friend’ is a song that embodies the playful confidence of knowing your worth, while also acknowledging that your gut feeling is always right" states Jordi about the track. "Just A Friend" is the follow-up to her debut "Hate You" which Melodic Mag called "a solid first impression" and Pop Passion declared it "a beautifully written track, showcasing Jordi’s vulnerability and her natural talent to resonate with audiences."

ABOUT JORDI:

Jordi’s never shied away from the spotlight. Growing up in Myrtle Beach, the multifaceted 20-year-old spent her youth writing songs in her room, dancing in a studio, and performing on stages across South Carolina. Songwriting and performing has always been a passion and life goal for Jordi.

After joining TikTok in its early stages in 2018, her short-form comedy videos earned her a dedicated fanbase but it wasn’t until she shared a few cover songs in 2019, that Jordi was welcomed into music – now in the public eye – with an overwhelmingly positive response. Her compelling vocals and other creative endeavors have drawn over 15 million followers across social platforms and have brought her to stages across the country.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, Jordi shares a deep passion for lyric-driven storytelling. The artist’s musical style spans light-hearted pop melodies to emotionally driven ballads and her artistic delivery is ever changing. Having grown with her followers over four years, Jordi speaks to the understated commonalities and interests of her generation like romance, heartbreak, and adventure – and her fans are listening.



