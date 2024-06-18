Jordana Shares New Single 'We Get By'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



23-year-old, Maryland-raised and LA-based songwriter Jordana Nye returns with a new single, “We Get By.” A rollicking golden folk epic sprinkled with shimmering yacht rock glitter, the standalone track ushers in a new Laurel Canyon era for Jordana, who in between tours with Local Natives, Remi Wolf, TV Girl & Wallows, has been working on material since 2023. The song, which was produced by Emmett Kai, Jordana says is about “true love.” Listen and watch the affirming and perfectly tongue-in-cheek Otium-directed video HERE.

“‘We Get By’ is about true love,” says Jordana. “It’s about leaving any materialistic things behind and basking in the appreciation of the truest loving from a pure ground zero — whether that be with yourself or with someone else. We could leave everything we have and still be happy.”

Jordana arrived on the music scene with 2020’s Classical Notions of Happiness, an album of lo-fi pop and hushed folk songs recorded in her Maryland & Kansas bedrooms. She’d be back by the end of that same year with Something To Say To You, a compilation of two EPs featuring craggy indie rock and brokenhearted acoustic fare recorded in NYC apartment studios with friends. Then by 2022 she was swinging for the fences with the pristine pop of Face The Wall, all while shuttling back and forth between Brooklyn and her soon-to-be home of Eagle Rock, LA collaborating on a wide array of projects with a who’s who of Gen Z artists: Magdalena Bay, TV Girl, Yot Club, Paul Cherry, Dent May, Inner Wave.

While her sound is ever-evolving, its quality remains consistent, as evidenced by steady critical acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, Pitchfork, The FADER, Stereogum, and more. “I don’t think I’ll ever settle on a specific sound,” says Jordana. “I’m just a chameleon.”

Tour Dates

Jun 17 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles (LA), CA * with TV Girl

Jun 18 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles (LA), CA * with TV Girl

Jun 19 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles (LA), CA * with TV Girl

Aug 2 - Metro (Lollapalooza Afterparty) - Chicago, IL

Photo Credit: Johanna Hvidtved

