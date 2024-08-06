Jordana Releasing New Album 'Lively Premonition;' Shares Lead Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



23-year-old Maryland-raised and LA-based songwriter Jordana has announced her vibrant new record, Lively Premonition, which will be released on October 18 via Grand Jury. Though the concept of eras is exhaustingly omnipresent at the moment, Jordana has drawn definitive lines between her projects and musical phases over the past few years, releasing albums that have spanned lo-fi to pristine pop, craggy indie rock, hushed folk, and more. “I don’t think I’ll ever settle on a specific sound,” says Jordana. “I’m just a chameleon.” Every Jordana record promises the unexpected, and this one is no different, as it finds her entering new territory: yacht rock-ing through Laurel Canyon.

Made throughout 2023 with producer Emmett Kai, Lively Premonition focuses on crumbling relationships, a newfound sobriety, finding a place in a new city and people to help build it with her. “It’s about the cycle of love, heartbreak, lust, party-going, self acceptance, connections, and rediscovering yourself over and over again,” Jordana explains. She rediscovers herself with the help of fellow New York-turned-LA greats, who also moved west to nurture their sound, like The Mamas & The Papas, Carole King, Donald Fagen and Walter Becker. It’s her LA record, alright.

Following the previously shared “We Get By,” Jordana shares “Like A Dog” today, the lead single for Lively Premonition. With a jaunty bassline, sunbeam synths, staccato piano, wall-of-sound harmonies and a hilariously cheeky music video, Jordana sings of desperation. “It’s about fawning over someone so entirely that any ounce of attention from them feeds the desire even stronger. Even if that means being treated in an inhumane way…like a dog.” Listen to the song now HERE and watch its music video.

Lively Premonition Tracklist:

01. We Get By

02. Like A Dog

03. Heart You Hold

04. This Is How I Know

05. Multitudes of Mystery

06. Raver Girl

07. Wrong Love

08. Anything For You

09. The One I Know

10. Your Story’s End

Photo Credit: Johanna Hvidtved

