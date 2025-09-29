Jonas Brothers Add More North American Dates to Ongoing Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After launching their ‘JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown’ tour in August and playing sold-out shows across the U.S. and Canada, Jonas Brothers have announced additional North American dates. The band is made up of Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas, who was recently seen in Broadway's The Last Five Years.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Thursday, October 2 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. Following his surprise appearances at the shows in New Jersey and Boston, Jesse McCartney will join as a special guest for additional dates in select markets.

The JONAS20 Tour highlights every chapter of Jonas Brothers’ 20-year journey, blending early hits with solo projects such as Nick Jonas & the Administration and DNCE and brand-new tracks from their latest album Greetings From Your Hometown.

​​Since the kickoff, the tour has been filled with headline-making surprise appearances. Attendees have been treated to surprise collaborations and performances with 5 Seconds of Summer, Alessia Cara, All Time Low, Cartel, Chord Overstreet, Christina Perri, Dashboard Confessional, Fifth Harmony, Hanson, Hoobastank, Jack’s Mannequin, Jason Mraz, John Legend, JoJo, JP Saxe, Kelsea Ballerini, Machine Gun Kelly, Neon Trees, Paul Russell, Phantom Planet, Plain White T’s, Russell Dickerson, Ryan Cabrera, Simple Plan, Sum 41, The Click Five, The Veronicas and more making each night a one-of-a-kind celebration.

Fans around the world can stream the JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour live from Milwaukee on October 12, Orlando on October 26, and Buffalo on November 9 exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.

‘JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown’ TOUR DATES:

+With The All American Rejects

#With Boys Like Girls

^With Jesse McCartney

*With Franklin Jonas

newly added dates bolded, go on sale Thursday, October 2

Mon Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena#*

Tue Sep 30 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater#*

Thu Oct 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena#*

Sun Oct 05 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena#*

Mon Oct 06 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center#*

Tue Oct 07 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+*

Wed Oct 08 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+*

Fri Oct 10 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+*

Sun Oct 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum+*

Tue Oct 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena+*

Thu Oct 16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+*

Fri Oct 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+*

Sat Oct 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center+*

Sun Oct 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+*

Wed Oct 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena+*

Fri Oct 24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena+*

Sun Oct 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center+*

Mon Oct 27 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center+*

Tue Oct 28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena+*

Wed Oct 29 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center+*

Fri Oct 31 – DNCE HALLOWEEN

Sat Nov 01 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena+*

Sun Nov 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse+*

Tue Nov 04 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center+*

Wed Nov 05 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center+*

Thu Nov 06 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena+*

Sat Nov 08 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center+*

Sun Nov 09 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center+*

Tue Nov 11 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena+*

Wed Nov 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena+*

Fri Nov 14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena+*

Sun Nov 16 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center+*

Sat Nov 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center^*

Sun Nov 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar's Arena^*

Sat Nov 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena*

Sun Nov 30 – Nick Jonas Sunday Best Brunch

Sun Nov 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center*

Wed Dec 03 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena^*

Thu Dec 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena^*

Sat Dec 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^*

Tue Dec 09 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena^*

Thu Dec 11 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena^*

Fri Dec 12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena^*

Sun Dec 14 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum^*

Mon Dec 15 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre^*

Wed Dec 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre^*

Thu Dec 18 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena^*

Sat Dec 20 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^*

Sun Dec 21 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena^*

Mon Dec 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center^*

ABOUT JONAS BROTHERS:

Jonas Brothers have sold more than 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2019, they released their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues.

In 2023, embarked on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date. 2025 marks a special year for Jonas Brothers as they celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band.

To kick off the year, Jonas Brothers released two new singles–“Slow Motion” with producer Marshmello and “Love Me To Heaven.” They also hosted a JONASCON fan event at New Jersey’s American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance. Their brand new album, Greetings from Your Hometown, is out now.

Photo Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation