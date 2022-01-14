Jonah Kagen Shares Sam Feldt Remix of 'Catching a Dream'

Singer-songwriter and multi-talented musician, Jonah Kagen, kicks off 2022 with a Sam Feldt remix of his shimmering pop-infused single "Catching a Dream." The song is "about a place that you go in your mind where you want to get away from reality and escape."

Released last fall it was co-written with Kagen's frequent collaborator Joe Janiak. Of the remix Jonah shares, "I've listened to Sam Feldt's music for almost 8 years now, and I am still such a huge fan of his. It's an insane honor to have him remix one of my songs, and I'm so beyond excited for you all to hear it. I was in public the first time I heard it and completely freaked out-caused a total scene. I hope you have the same reaction when you listen :)"

Sam notes, "Jonah Kagen is one of the most exciting upcoming talents of the last year, so I was honored when he asked me to turn his new hit 'Catching A Dream' into a Sam Feldt club banger. I'm really happy with the end result, which blends organic instruments from the original together with vibey analog synths."

On March 1 Jonah will embark on his first U.S. tour as the support for Maisie Peters. The dates start in Minneapolis, MN and conclude on April 1 in Los Angeles. Along the way he will make stops in, among other markets, Chicago, New York City, Dallas, and Vancouer. The full tour is listed below and tickets are available here.

The 22-year-old Jonah Kagen grew up in Savannah, Georgia and took up guitar at the age of six, diving deep into the instrument's technical aspects after his jazz musician grandfather showed him performance videos. He further found inspiration in the music of guitarist Andy McKee, whose fingerstyle technique lit a creative fire within. "He opened my eyes to what an acoustic guitar could be," he recalls, as he dove deeper into creating music on his own. "If you can bring somebody something with your music that they can't get anywhere else, there's nothing better than that."

While attending college, his sister encouraged him to post his music on social media and he built buzz as a Tiktok sensation with the release of his debut single "Broken." "I saw people resonating with what I made," Kagen recalls while remembering how "Broken" caught on, "and the feeling was so overwhelming and special."

An exciting new voice bringing an undeniable energy and sincerity through his multifaceted sound, Jonah soon found himself inking a deal with Arista. He has since established his singular sound-propulsive, emotional music embracing folk's lyrical tradition, with elements of tropical house's bounce and his signature guitar playing. Jonah has also released "Wish You Did," and "Moon." Further, he collaborated with Matoma for "Summer Feeling" which was praised by The Hidden Hits for "[whisking] us off our feet one verse at a time."

Listen to the new remix here:

Tour Dates

March 1 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

March 2 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

March 4 - Pike Room - Pontiac, MI

March 5 - The Axis Club Theatre - Toronto, ON

March 8 - Music Hall Of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

March 9 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

March 11 - The Foundry at The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

March 12 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

March 14 - Center Stage Theater - Atlanta, GA

March 15 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

March 17 - House of Blues Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX

March 18 - House of Blues Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX

March 22 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

March 23 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

March 25 - The Vera Project - Seattle, WA

March 26 - Venue Nightclub - Vancouver, BC

March 27 - Lola's Room - Portland, OR

March 29 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

March 31 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

April 1 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Photo by Ray Lego