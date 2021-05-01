John Vento Releases Christian Roots Track 'Let God Drive'

After major surgery took its toll on John Vento's singing voice, divine intervention took over. "Let God Drive" is from his year-long release "Brick By Brick."

In November 2018, Pittsburgh music veteran John Vento was entering new and exciting territory in his creative career. After fronting the Nied's Hotel Band for years, Vento was going it alone, releasing his first solo album, "Love, Lust and Other Wreckage." In fact, he had just signed a label deal for the release, when he began having serious voice struggles. By January 2019, his singing voice was gone. Too many years of poor singing technique and abuse, combined with vocal chord scarring from tubes having been put down his throat during major surgery a few years earlier, had taken it's toll. Ironically, one month later, John scored his first ever Top 20 iTunes Canada chart hit with "Rainbows And Lightning."

By July 2019, John had his first #1 iTunes hit in South Africa, "Well Yeah Maybe," but by then, John was struggling to speak, let alone sing. At that point, he opted for multiple vocal chord medical procedures, which were unsuccessful. Throughout this period, John and his wife Michele had been attending church service, praying for healing. When others would also offer prayers, Michele would confidently tell them, "When John can sing again, he has promised me that he will write and record a gospel song."

Part Americana, part traditional gospel, highlighted by a soulful choir of praise voices, this track, "Let God Drive" fulfills that promise. Though many elements of his singing voice have returned, John still has a long road ahead, in training and rehabilitation, to get where he wants to be. In the meantime, he feels completely blessed and thankful for everyone's prayers and support.

"Let God Drive" will be released on May 1st, 2021 on MTS Records. Written by John Vento, Matt Wohlfarth and David Granati, it is from John's year-long album release, "Brick By Brick."