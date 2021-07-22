John Power Releases New Single 'Grounded Truth'

Hallmarked with his worldly-wise lyricism and distinctive Merseyside brogue, the track finds Power in the classic songwriting form that has continued to inspire through the generations. Featuring just Power, an acoustic guitar and subtle piano accompaniments, "Grounded Truth" leaves the space open and atmosphere uncluttered to let its impactful lyrics take centre stage.

A song about "looking within yourself to find universal truths as an antidote to all the noise we are subject to in our daily lives right now", the lyrics find one of the Northwest's most thoughtful and intelligent songwriters at his most wistful and observational best.

Power adds: "Enjoyment, thrills and experience are all very much a part of growing up. You want it and you are hungry for it and you put yourself in a line of fire for it....To my younger self I'd say I probably should have taken my foot off the pedal a bit. It's funny how life passes by whilst you're living it."

Released via Alan McGee's It's Creation Baby label, the song can also be heard soundtracking a short film showcasing the new adidas Spezial collection (the film is available to watch now on SHOWstudio.com) - the film primarily documents John recording the track in Abbey Road Studios. Power was head-hunted by longtime fan and curator of adidas Spezial: Gary Aspden. Over the last 8 years, Aspden has been responsible for developing the adidas Spezial range and building its authentic cultural connections with other adidas fans. With that in mind, Aspden felt Power was the perfect fit for their latest campaign.

Sung through the vocals of a seminal artist who has seen it all but lives for telling stories in his own unmistakable way, the release of "Grounded Truth" offers a meaningful and relevant collaboration definitive of our times.

John Power is a highly esteemed singer-songwriter from Allerton, Liverpool. Rising to fame as part of The La's between 1986-91, Power went on to form Cast in the mid-1990s who found huge success throughout the Britpop era with albums including 1995's 'All Change' (Polydor's biggest-selling debut album of the time) and 1997's million-selling 'Mother Nature Calls'. Solo albums such as 'Happening For Love', 'Willow She Weeps' and 'Stormbreaker' released since the turn of the century, have cemented Power as one of the nation's most revered songwriting talents. A fervour also continues to surround his activities with the reunited Cast proving the band's enduring popularity to the present day. Collaborating with adidas Spezial for the first time, Power releases the solo single: "Grounded Truth".

