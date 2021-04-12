John Lodge of The Moody Blues to Release New Digital Single 'The Sun Will Shine'

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is to release a new digital single entitled "The Sun Will Shine" on April 30th 2021. Pre-orders available from April 9th.

The song was written and recorded by John whilst he was 'in isolation' in Florida, and he took hope and inspiration from watching the sunrise every morning over 'Cocahatchee Bay'. For John, the song is a reminder that we can choose to see the world, and the challenges we all face, in a positive way... because the sun will shine again.

The song is performed by John and his '10,000 Light Years Band', who recorded remotely due to the pandemic. The track also features Jon Davison from YES on backing vocals, continuing their ongoing collaborations.

The song will be part of the EP "On Reflection" that is due to be incorporated into "The Royal Affair and After", John's new live album scheduled for release in September 2021. "On Reflection" will include three tracks that John wrote during the pandemic. Joining "The Sun Will Shine", will be his instrumental track, "Sunset over Cocohatchee Bay", and a 2021 remix of "In These Crazy Times". The tracks continue John's exploration of how the pandemic has affected him, demonstrate his always positive outlook on life, and echo many of his earlier Moodies compositions.

The 10,000 Light Years Band are long term collaborators Alan Hewitt (Music Director and Keyboards) and Billy Ashbaugh (Drums) both from the Moody Blues touring band. Plus, Duffy King (Guitars) and Jason Charboneau (Cello).