John Linnell Announces 'Roman Songs' EP Out Friday

John Linnell of alternative rock legends They Might Be Giants, has announced his first solo release in two decades, Roman Songs, an EP out this Friday, July 2. Always keeping fans on their toes, it is a collection entirely in Latin. He has shared new single + lyric video: "HAEC QVOQVE EST RES". Translated to English as "This is Also the Case", the track deals with feelings of self-isolation, paranoia, and fear of the unknown, inspired by the world's collective, pandemic experience. The lyric video and EP artwork was created by award-winning illustrator and frequent TMBG collaborator David Plunkert, known for his New Yorker covers. Roman Songs was produced by Grammy-winner Patrick Dillett (Sufjan Stevens, The National, St. Vincent) with Henry Linnell on guitar, and art direction by John Flansburgh.

Linnell shares, "I can hear some of you screaming, 'why songs in Latin?' and I admit I'm scrambling for a cogent explanation. There isn't one. All I can tell you is that I'm deeply jealous of people who are fluent in a second language and can apply that skill to their creative work in a way that doesn't seem like cultural appropriation of the most offensive and embarrassing kind. In spite of this I perked up when I discovered the very short, easy Latin course being offered on Duolingo. After completing the course, I figured I could write a few songs in my newly adopted language. I was soon disabused of this notion. I can barely string two words together in Latin, and to borrow from Mark Twain, I would rather decline two drinks than one Latin noun. Luckily my colleague and childhood friend Schoolmaster Smith came to my rescue, having spent his entire adult life studying and teaching Latin. He generously translated my English lyrics and instructed me on pronunciation. All credit for any success in this project is due to him and any mistakes and failures are entirely mine. Looking forward to seeing everyone's faces in person someday soon!"

This past May, Linnell's debut solo album State Songs -- an album featuring songs about the US states -- was re-released as an expanded addition featuring the bonus track "Louisiana". "Louisiana" was previously only available as the b-side to the vinyl single for "Montana" which was a limited edition pressing on green vinyl that was die-cut in the shape of the USA.

Two-time Grammy winners, They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to numerous shows and commercials. Fans can find the acclaimed act returning to the stage in 2022, performing FLOOD in its entirety, with select dates featuring songs from Mink Car. Tickets and tour dates here.

The band has been teasing the release of a new album and accompanying art book appropriately titled BOOK. BOOK is a 144-page full-color, cloth-bound hardcover book, featuring original work by Brooklyn photographer Brian Karlsson and lyrics selected from several beloved TMBG albums set in typographical illustrations by graphic design superstar Paul Sahre. In fact, Sahre actually typed all the lyrics by hand on an IBM Selectric typewriter from the early 1970s. In addition to the book of BOOK, there will also be standalone audio releases available on vinyl, CD, cassette, and even a limited run of 8-track tapes that are already sold out. All formats come with a download of the album and every pre-order receives an instant download of new singles "I Lost Thursday", "I Broke My Own Rule", and subsequent tracks as they are shared.

