Joel Jerome Debuts New Single 'Falling Star'

LA-based Mexican-American songwriter, performer and producer Joel Jerome is set to release his new LP Super Flower Blood Moon on May 13 via Dangerbird Records.

Nodding to Latin artists such as Roberto Carlos, Nelson Ned and Juan Gabriel, the folk-pop collection pays homage to the music of his parents, with additional sonic references spanning Guided by Voices, Angel Olsen and Fleet Foxes. The glistening new single "Falling Star" is a meditation on the all-encompassing power of young love. Heavily inspired by Beach Boys' Sunflower, the ballad pairs Jerome's lush harmonies with twinkling guitar and keys.

Jerome has become renowned for his work with artists such as LA Witch, La Sera and Cherry Glazerr at his own Psychedelic Thriftstore recording studio. Throughout the pandemic, the collaborative influence of Dangerbird A&R director Jim Fairchild led him to step away from his studio gear and take a simpler approach to songwriting.

For nearly two weeks, he wrote one song per night using only his phone's voice recorder and a basic four-track app. To Joel, it felt like a sort of challenge. "They just wanted to hear the bare soul of the song, which I totally understand," he shares. "It really helped fertilize the creative space for me." He then joined forces with powerhouse producer Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith) to bring each track to life. The raw beginnings of Super Flower Blood Moon blossomed into an emotive stunner of a collection.

