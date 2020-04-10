Joe Bonamassa's Latest Side Project, The Sleep Eazys, Release Debut Album

Today, Joe Bonamassa shares his latest project, the already critically acclaimed full-length instrumental debut album Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell from The Sleep Eazys. As producer, the blues-rock titan enlisted some of his frequent collaborators, along with his all-star touring band, to play on the album, which is available now by way of J&R Adventures. Critics and fans are raving about Bonamassa's insatiable and eclectic new instrumental departure. Available for purchase at https://shop.jbonamassa.com/collections/sleep-eazys. Stay tuned for the vinyl edition, available to own on April 24.

Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell takes an interesting departure from Bonamassa's revered repertoire, with the intent of honoring Danny Gatton, one of his most influential mentors, as well as covering instrumental versions of some of his favorites from Frank Sinatra, Danny Gatton, Tony Joe White, King Curtis and more. Bonamassa expresses his excitement on the project, "To be honest I have always wanted to do a record like this. But, to be even more honest I'm not sure I was ready both professionally and musically, until now. The time finally felt right to finally pay tribute to a mentor, a friend and one of the greatest guitarists of all time: the late great Danny Gatton. My time hanging out and jamming with Danny as a child shaped my playing and musical pathway more than just about anyone."

Largely comprised of Joe's touring band, the Sleep Eazys includes Late Night with David Letterman's Anton Fig (percussion), Musician's Hall of Famer Michael Rhodes (bass), Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Reese Wynans (keyboards), Lee Thornburg (trumpet), Paulie Cerra (saxophone), along with Jade MacRae and Juanita Tippins on background vocals, and of course, Bonamassa on guitar. Accompanying the stellar and tight-knit cast are Jimmy Hall on harmonica and esteemed multi-instrumentalist John Jorgenson. Fans of Bonamassa will enjoy the larger-than-life sound of the star-studded collective that is The Sleep Eazys, providing an array of sounds in everything from jazz to bluegrass, funk, rockabilly and more! With the caliber and expertise of musicians on this album, it is sure to catch fire and grab the attention of music lovers and critics worldwide.

This album follows Bonamassa's other successful collaborative albums, including the adventurous side projects Black Country Communion, Rock Candy Funk Party and Beth Hart. Collectively, Bonamassa has over 40 albums to date and recently finished recording his next solo studio album at the legendary Abbey Road Studios. His latest album, LIVE AT SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE marked his 22nd #1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart. Sweet Release, Reese Wynans' debut solo album was also Bonamassa's first venture as a record producer, a role he thoroughly enjoys and plans to revisit in several upcoming albums.

Among Joe's endeavors outside the recording studio and concert stage is running his non-profit foundation Keeping the Blues Alive. The organization aims to conserve the art of music in schools by funding projects, scholarships, and grants that preserve music education for the next generation, making weekly donations to schools across the country.www.keepingthebluesalive.org

For more information, visit www.jbonamassa.com.

TRACK LISTING:

Fun House Move Ace Of Spades Ha So Hawaiian Eye Bond (On Her Majesty's Secret Service) Polk Salad Annie Blue Nocturne It Was A Very Good Year





Related Articles View More Music Stories