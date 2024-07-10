Joalin Unveils New Single 'Without You'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Finland-born, Mexico-raised artist on the rise, Joalin (pronounced Jo-ah-lin) is back with her slinky new single "Without You", an effortless slice of euphoria that unites red-hot reggaeton beats and glacial pop. Blending her signature Spanish and English vocals, with feather-soft melodies, Joalin invites the listener into her world with a playful lament about missing someone - or is it something?

The accompanying video was directed by DEADHORSES (Lynks, Inhaler, Sam Fender) and filmed in London. Watch it HERE.

About the track and video, Joalin said: "I like to write songs about specific experiences or things in my life. People only I know from a certain perspective, a route only I've walked, etc. "Without You" is one of the songs, but I like mystery, so I won't reveal the story behind this piece. All I'll say is I wrote it last year on a beautiful summer night in Finland, summer is my favourite time of the year. I know anyone that listens to "Without You" can connect it to some personal experience... like a fill in the blank exercise! It's all yours. What can't you live without?"



At just 22, Joalin is an emerging global star: she has featured in Times Square's Spotify Equal billboard, covered Scandinavian Vogue and boasts a devout global fanbase of 3.1m on Instagram, 3.2m on TikTok and 5m+ views on YouTube.



"Without You" is Joalin's third single release for Because London Records, following the swaggering summer track "Bikini", which saw praise from Rolling Stone US, Remezcla, BBC Radio 1, The Guardian, MTV Latin & BR, Los 40, SiriusXM Pitbull Globalization, Playboy MX, KCRW, KEXP, and was reworked in the form of a speedy dembow remix by MJ Nebreda. The track also follows "La Chica-cá" from earlier this year, which amassed an impressive 525K YouTube views, 928K Spotify streams, and featured in multiple playlists including Spotify New Music Friday.



Earlier this year, Joalin made her Coachella debut, joining Tiffany Tyson's set as a surprise guest, where she performed "Bikini" live. Following shows at The Great Escape (UK) and Sideways Festival (Finland), Joalin is set to perform live at Secret Garden Party on July 25 (UK) and Flow Festival on August 9 (Finland).



Like the waves of the ocean, Joalin is always in a flow state. The Finland-born artist and dancer's creative process has always been inspired by movement - whether in her fluid, breath-taking pop melodies, dancing practice or the constant motion of her colourful upbringing. "I go deep anywhere by the water," she says. "It's what inspires me."



Like her source of inspiration, Joalin's meditations on love, heartbreak and self-trust are moving and all-encompassing. Set to an intoxicating blend of pop, R&B, and reggaeton-inflected beats, she effortlessly glides from ethereal falsettos to puckish rap-speak, from English to Spanish. Born in Finland, Joalin emigrated to Spain as a toddler, before moving to Mexico with her mother at the age of ten; her formative years spent in the charming beachside town of Playa del Carmen helped her bloom into the artist she is now.



Joalin's future looks poised for global stardom. With a much-awaited project on the way, she is revelling in the true power in her vulnerability. "I've always had this feeling that there's this big power inside of me that wants to get out,"she beams. "I want to do it all!"



Who Is Joalin? Watch a mini documentary on Joalin here.

