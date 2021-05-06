Jim Ward Releases New Song & Video 'I Got A Secret'

Jim Ward has revealed "I Got A Secret" featuring Shawna Potter of War On Women, a new song and video from his forthcoming solo album Daggers, out June 11 on Dine Alone Records. The video was directed by Rachel Richards and Jim had this to say about it "'I Got A Secret 'was one of the very first riffs that shaped the direction of this record- raw, angry, unapologetic guitar- as soon as the music was finished and I began writing vocals I knew I wanted a call and response with someone that could push me and immediately called Shawna Potter from War On Women. I was over the moon she not just agreed to sing with me but absolutely brought all her brilliance and power with her to the song."

Shawna Potter will be a guest on Jim's Friday Beers Instagram live series. Fans can tune in here this Friday, May 7 at 6pm EST to hear their conversation.

Ward previously shared single "Paper Fish," which got picked up by, among others Consequence of Sound, Brooklyn Vegan and MXDWN. FLOOD said that the song "presents the album as a polished, more pop-informed take on Ward's career in post-hardcore."

Jim Ward has played in a slew of monumental bands, from the iconic post-hardcore band At The Drive-In to Sparta, as well his alt-country project, Sleepercar. "I've always used music as an outlet for anxiety and frustration," notes Ward, and in fact, it's this healing power of music, Ward offers, that led him to Daggers. "When my world has upheaval, it becomes about doing the work in front of me."

While Daggers is officially credited as a solo work, and Ward never entered the room with any of his collaborators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he's effusive in his praise for them: notably the twin team of Incubus bassist Ben Kenney and Thursday drummer Tucker Rule, both of whom took Ward's guitar riffs and helped propel them into fully fleshed-out songs. "My friends did this for the pure love of making music with a friend," he says of Kenney and Rule. "There's no higher compliment. I don't know how I'll repay them."

Ward calls Daggers his most hopeful record to date. "Reality is OK," he says. "You can't change the past, but you can take those lessons and you can do better.. I've always considered songwriting as a journey. It can guide me in the way I'm going forward."

Photo Credit: Christ Chavez