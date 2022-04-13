Jillette Johnson Releases New Single 'Normal Kid'

Today, the Nashville-based artist Jillette Johnson released "Normal Kid," her first new song of 2022. The song was co-written and produced by Joe Pisapia, who collaborated with Johnson on her critically acclaimed 2021 album It's A Beautiful Day And I Love You.

The new single, which draws upon late '70s new wave, early '80s synth-pop, and '90s R&B, arrives with an official video directed by Grant Claire that was shot on a vintage Sony Betamax 88 camera.

"I wrote Normal Kid with my producer, Joe Pisapia, about my life as a performer," explains Johnson. "Since before I can remember, all I ever wanted to do was make a life out of making music. My dreams have always been as big as the sky and that fire in my belly has never gone away."

"Normal Kid" follows the release of 2021's single "Daddy Dopamine" and her first full length in more than 4 years, It's A Beautiful Day And I Love You. The album was praised by American Songwriter, GRAMMY.com, No Depression, NPR Music, Refinery29, Rolling Stone and UNCUT, who called it "a springboard into '60s pop, '70s rock, and Noughties indie...It's an adventurous palette that suits her well." The Nashville Scene said the album "...offers the kind of songwriting that can make a record feel truly timeless... anchored by floating piano and Johnson's smooth, flawless vocals."

Watch the music video for the new single here: