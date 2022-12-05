Jesus Piece Release New Single 'An Offering To The Night'

JESUS PIECE isn't merely the sum of its parts. It's the nexus for an explosive creative chemistry between the bands' five founding members who have channeled their love for old school metalcore, hardcore and death metal into a sound that's as furious as it is oblique.

The band gallantly broke into the scene in 2015, turning heads for their frantic, feral live shows and grandiose, melodic songwriting which has since cemented them as standard stirrers and boundary-breakers.

Today they return to announce that they've signed with Century Media Records to bring listeners the next era of Jesus Piece, alongside the first piece of new music since their highly acclaimed debut, Only Self (2018).

"An Offering To The Night" is caustic and an exercise in tension-and-release riffage from the guitar team of David Updike and John DiStefano. Bassist Anthony Marinaro and drummer Luis Aponte (LU2K)'s groove-work is as off-kilter as it is distinct and bombastic. At the heart of it all, vocalist Aaron Heard brings the pain with blunt force mental trauma.

The single is a spectacular preview into Jesus Piece's second act and a passage to something more intense and personal for the five Pennsylvania natives. "An Offering To The Night" is available today on all digital platforms via Century Media and comes alongside a raw video directed by Eric Richter which you can watch today over at Noah.

To coincide with the release of "An Offering To The Night", Jesus Piece is also releasing a limited edition collection with NYC based clothing brand, Noah. The collaboration includes a made in USA pleated jean, striped rugby, hoodie, skate deck, tote and long and short sleeve tees, all with various Jesus Piece logos and graphics. The collection will be available online here and in-store at Noah Flagship, DSM LA and London this Thursday, December 8.

Check out some of the selects from the capsule below and preview the full collection here. Check out photos of Jesus Piece in their collection here; photos by Yu Lez.

In celebration of the Noah collab, Jesus Piece will play a free, all-ages NYC show tomorrow at Baby's All Right; for more info go here. Come February/March, they hit the road for an extensive North American tour with peers Show Me The Body, Scowl and ZULU.

Highlights include Brooklyn Steel, Los Angeles' Regent Theatre, Metro in Chicago, The Mohawk in Austin, with a hometown show at Philadelphia's Union Transfer to kick it all off. Check below for a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, go here.

Jesus Piece Live Dates

12/06: Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

2/09: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ~

2/10: Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall ~

2/11: Durham, NC - Motorco ~

2/13: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West ~

2/14: Tampa, FL - The Orpheum ~

2/15: Miami, FL - Gramps ~

2/16: Gainesville, FL - The Wooly ~

2/17: Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live ~

2/18: Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory ~

2/19: Houston, TX - Warehouse Live ~

2/21: San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger ~

2/22: Austin, TX - The Mohawk ~

2/24: El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace ~

2/25: Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole ~

2/26: San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick ~

2/28: Orange County, CA - The Observatory ~

3/01: Los Angeles, CA - The Regent ~

3/03: Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz - Vets Hall ~

3/04: Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre ~

3/05: Sacramento, CA - Harlow's ~

3/07: Seattle, WA - Neumos ~

3/08: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre ~

3/09: Portland, OR - Revolution Hall ~

3/10: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory ~

3/11: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell ~

3/12: Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre ~

3/14: Omaha, NE - Slowdown ~

3/15: Minneapolis, MN - Underground Music Venue ~

3/16: Chicago, IL - Metro ~

3/17: Detroit, MI - Tangent Gallery ~

3/18: Toronto, ON - The Opera House ~

3/19: Montreal, QC - Corona ~

3/21: Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ~

3/22: Albany, NY - Fuze Box ~

3/23: Baltimore, MD - Ottobar ~

3/24: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ~

5/23-5/25: Manchester, UK - Outbreak Fest

~ w/ Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu