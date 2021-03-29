Jesse Roper Shares 'Horizons' Single

Canadian rocker Jesse Roper is back with a charismatic, barn-burner of a single, "Horizons," a first taste from recent sessions with JUNO nominated producer Gus Van Go (Arkells/Sam Roberts Band/The Stills) recorded at his Brooklyn, NY studio.

Van Go pushed Roper in new directions. Discussing he states, "Recording with Gus and Werner F was on a whole new level. They really cared where the songs were headed and that they ended up just right. Everything was broken down to the finest details and nothing was allowed to sit at just 'ok'. It was all about getting the vibe right." And right it is.

"Horizons" is an enigmatic track, inspired by a late night looking up at the stars. "I'd been sitting on it for about 3 years before I recorded it knowing I had a cool idea there but was really stuck with how to move forward with it," Roper shares. "Sometimes these tunes don't reveal themselves until they're shouting back at you."

At the heart of the track is Roper's soulful, powerhouse vocals, propelled forward by pulsing percussion and undulating guitar. The layered production style lends to a mysterious, almost seductive, edge to Roper's refrains; it tantalizes and charms, hooking the listener in.

The title of the track is no coincidence. It's in reference to, "the endless expanse of something unexplained," Roper explains. And it's the perfect introduction to this new collection of songs in which Roper looks to stretch his musical legs and broaden his musical horizons.

