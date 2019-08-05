Jesse Malin Unveils Wide-Ranging Live Schedule

Jesse Malin has announced plans for a wide-ranging live tour, including headline dates, festival appearances, and runs alongside such like-minded artists as Justin Townes Earle and Joseph Arthur. The schedule begins August 31 with a special in-store performance at Philadelphia, PA's Main Street Music and then continues into mid-November (see itinerary below). Highlights includes an eagerly awaited headline show at New York City's famed Webster Hall (September 14), set to feature appearances from an array of Malin's closest friends and associates, including Alejandro Escovedo, Tommy Stinson, Joseph Arthur, Matthew Ryan, and more. As if all that weren't enough, Malin will also cross the Atlantic for a one-night-only headline performance at London's legendary 100 Club, set for September 17; additional UK dates will follow in March 2020. For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.jessemalin.com.

Malin also shares the video for his song "Room 13" which was directed by filmmaker and musician Dito Montiel. To watch "Room 13" go here.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2019

AUGUST

31 - Philadelphia, PA - Main Street Music (In-store Performance)

SEPTEMBER

11 - Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest *

14 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

17 - London, UK - 100 Club

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Holler on the Hill Late Night Show @ White Rabbit Cabaret

23 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark @

25 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille @

26 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom @

27 - Amagansett, NY - Stephen's Talkhouse @

28 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House @

29 - Boston, MA - City Winery @

30 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery @

OCTOBER

1 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head Live @

2 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere @

4 - Rocky Mountain, VA - Harvest Performance Center @

5 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts @

7 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads **

8 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge **

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - State Room

11 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

12 - Portland, OR - Bunk Bar **

13 - Seattle, WA - Sunset

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel **

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy **

17 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar **

19 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole **

21 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Jr. **

22 - Houston, TX - Continental Club **

23 - Dallas, TX - Three Links **

24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Pony Boy

25 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird

NOVEMBER

7 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Place

8 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern

9 - Evanston, IL - SPACE **

10 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry **

11 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

13 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

JANUARY 2020

29 - Miami, FL - The Outlaw Country Cruise 5 *

MARCH 2020

1 - Nottingham, UK - The Old Cold Store

2 - Sheffield, UK - Greystones

4 - Leeds, UK - Headrow House

5 - Manchester, UK - Night & Day Café

6 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - The Cluny 2

7 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

8 - - Edinburgh, UK - The Mash House

10 - Oxford, UK - Bullingdon Arms

11 - Bristol, UK - Hen and Chicken Southville

12 - Winchester, UK - The Railway

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

@ w/JUSTIN TOWNES EARLE

** w/JOSEPH ARTHUR

# # #

The upcoming tour celebrates Malin's hugely anticipated new album, SUNSET KIDS, due Friday, August 30 via Wicked Cool/The Orchard/Velvet Elk; pre-orders are available now HERE. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Lucinda Williams and engineered by the late David Bianco (Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, AC/DC) and Geoff Sanoff (Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul, Fountains of Wayne), the album is heralded by the stellar first single, "Room 13 (Feat. Lucinda Williams)," streaming now HERE. The track - one of two songs on SUNSET KIDS co-written by Williams - had its exclusive world premiere via Rolling Stone, which simply raved, "With jangly guitars and a moody vibe, 'Room 13' is peak Malin."

SUNSET KIDS - which marks Malin's first new LP since 2015's OUTSIDERS - further includes the remarkable Malin/Williams duet, "Dead On," along with guest appearances from Joseph Arthur on three tracks and newly arranged versions of songs from his classic 2010 LP with the St. Marks Social, LOVE IT TO LIFE. Additional highlights include "Strangers and Thieves" co-written by and featuring vocals from Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong.

Hailed by the Times of London for "(writing) vivid songs with killer tunes and (singing) them with scary conviction," Malin first met Williams in the early 2000s at a jazz club in NYC's West Village. A fast friendship ensued, though it wasn't until 2017, when Williams invited Malin to Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl to see her open what would be the final Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers concert, that talk of her producing the album first took shape. Recorded in studios on both coasts during breaks in both artists' schedules, SUNSET KIDS proves Malin's most big-hearted and expansive collection to date, deeply informed by a number of people lost during the making of the LP, among them its very own engineer David Bianco as well as Main's lifelong friend and bandmate, Todd Youth, his father, and other dreamers.

"From the early frontier days of hardcore in New York to all the punk rock and singer/songwriter touring," says Malin, "it's all been about survival and reinvention. I wanted to make an open-sounding record with the space to tell these stories. I like to write about characters and people I meet along the way. The dreamers, schemers, hustlers, romantics, lovers, leavers and believers."





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You