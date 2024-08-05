Jerusalem Youth Chorus Releases New Single From AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Episode

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Jerusalem Youth Chorus have released their newest single entitled A Different Way. The original composition is a powerful anthem written by Israeli and Palestinian members of the chorus in the months after the October 7th attacks last year. Chorus members who wrote and performed the single were recently featured on an episode of America’s Got Talent, where they wowed the judges, receiving four positive votes, prompting Howie Mandel to hail the performance as a ‘world anthem’.

“Israeli and Palestinian teens came together to write a powerful and poignant message to the families on both sides of this conflict to remind everyone that we are all on the losing side of this war,” said Micah Hendler, Founder and Artistic Director of the Jerusalem Youth Chorus. “At the end of this conflict, long after the world’s attention moves on to other wars, other crises and other stories, it is the youth in Israel and youth in Palestine who are going to be forced to pick up the pieces.”

A Different Way was produced by an award winning production team with several Grammys and Emmys between them. The team included:

2 time Grammy-winning and Emmy award winning songwriter & producer Ben Bram, best known as co-creator of Pentatonix and his work on TV shows including "The Sing-Off," "Modern Family," and "The Voice.”

Shams Ahmed, the first ever Bangladeshi-American to ever receive an Emmy Award for Music Direction.

Ed Boyer, Grammy award winning engineer known for his work on the movie, “Pitch Perfect” and TV shows including, “Glee”

Pioneering sound engineer Bill Hare, a Grammy award winner, who has won more awards for his work on A Capella recordings than any other producer in history.

The Jerusalem Youth Chorus (JYC) brings Israeli teens from West Jerusalem and Palestinian teens from East Jerusalem together to share stories, co-create music and grow together through shared dialogue. While many groups have suspended or ceased their work in the region all together due to ongoing war in Gaza, the JYC has challenged notions around what can be accomplished by continuing their programming and steadfastly providing a forum for youth on both sides of the conflict to find mutual understanding—even in the middle of a devastating and heartbreaking conflict.

The Chorus recently finished a tour in the United States with the One America Movement, an organization working against toxic polarization in the United States. The tour coincided with the airing of the America’s Got Talent episode several weeks ago. You can watch that performance online on Peacock or wherever you stream NBC content.

Comments