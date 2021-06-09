Jeris Johnson Releases 'BURNING RUBBER'

Today, Jeris Johnson reveals his new single "BURNING RUBBER". The hard hitting track is a genre-busting melding of Hyperpop sonics and glitches, hard rock / industrial guitars, hard electronic synths, Emocore vocals and HipHop 808's. "BURNING RUBBER" further cements Jeris as a musical odyssey breaking down the traditional boundaries of rock music. Listen to the track here and watch the visualizer here.

It's been a busy year for Jeris Johnson as he unveiled My Sword, his debut EP, and a slew of new singles and music videos. The burgeoning star also released "Can You Feel My Heart" with Bring Me The Horizon last month. Ahead of that, Jeris released "Last Resort (Reloaded)" with Papa Roach. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of certified triple platinum hit "Last Resort," Jeris Johnson & Papa Roach united to breathe new life into a legendary track, which quickly made its way to #1 on both the Rock iTunes Chart and the Billboard Hard Rock Chart. Last Resort (Reloaded) boats 17 weeks on the Chart and is at #5 on the Billboard Hard Rock Chart. The iconic duo is now gearing up for a mini docu-series that captures the brotherhood that's developed between them as well as the highs and lows of the music industry.

Jeris Johnson is breaking into unchartered territory as he redefines genres, pushes boundaries and creates a whole new sonic wave [coined 'future grunge']. With a devout cult following on TikTok, Jeris picked up traction on the platform following the success of "damn!," which was included on Spotify's US Viral Chart and continues to top the Alternative and Rock Charts. As Jeris perfected reworks of classic tracks, putting his trap flair on iconic hits and accumulating millions of views, he caught the eyes and ears of the critically acclaimed groups themselves. Proving the power of TikTok, Jeris now boasts cosigns from renowned group Papa Roach, Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, and Bring Me The Horizon.

For Jeris Johnson, music is quite literally in his blood. Jeris' parents are both musical, his dad a drummer and his mom a singer, who met while playing in bands. Jeris grew up surrounded by music, and his parents' unwavering support of his musical aspirations bred a lasting love and passion for music. Music was always second-nature, and Jeris began playing the piano and the drums at the early age of two. At the age of 13, Jeris began rock band camps where he was able to hone his skills as a vocalist and drummer. It was through this experience that he met his future bandmates and decided music was what he was going to do for the rest of his life. Jeris spent his high school years in his metal band, Audiophobia as a vocalist and drummer. Once the band went their separate ways, Jeris was ready to pave his own musical path. Yearning for his own license on creativity, Jeris quickly realized he needed the skillset and software capability to create his own unique sound. It was during these formative years, while Jeris taught himself how to produce, that he also fell in love with the angst and aggression of 'Soundcloud rap'. With influences stemming from Ski Mask The Slump Dog and XXXTentacion, Jeris began to meld the chaotic energy of Soundcloud rap with the grit of alternative rock creating a sonic melting-pot that would become his signature sound. Jeris Johnson's early metal influences and experimentation with pop and EDM paired with influences from Slipknot and Ski Mask led Jeris to experiment with the duality of grunge and beauty and boldness and vulnerability. At a mere 21 years old, Jeris began traveling back and forth to LA to perfect his sound. In 2020, Jeris released his single, "Sticks and Stones", followed by his most recent single "Damn!", which has already accumulated over 10M streams on Spotify is nearing 5M views on YouTube. What's next? He intends breaking into uncharted territory with his music and creating a whole new sonic wave.

