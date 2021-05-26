Jenny Owen Youngs Shares Generationals Remix of 'Dungeons and Dragons'

Today, Jenny Owen Youngs shares the NOLA duo Generationals' remix of her song "Dungeons and Dragons" from the recently released Echo Mountain EP. "[Echo Mountain] sets a mood throughout," wrote Stereogum, "soft and meditative and warm, suggesting Youngs is still going strong a decade and a half into her career." The upbeat take on "Dungeons and Dragons", which Under The Radar deemed "the most moving track on the EP," arrives just in time for warmer weather in the Northern Hemisphere. "I love hearing the song taken completely apart and brought back together in this new way," says Youngs. "Talk about a reimagining - there's a different energy to it, a different life. The source material is so solemn and weighted, but they found a way to hang those images on new scaffolding and make it BUMP."

The recently released Echo Mountain EP is a tidy collection of new singles detailing the messiness of life. Songs steeped in a hesitant nostalgia for the alternatingly carefree and unsettlingly uncertain times of our childhood and teens. As well as ruminations on the lasting impact certain decisions can have, and how we learn to live with and grow from them.

Echo Mountain follows last year's release of Youngs' Night Shift (Extended Edition) EP which features songs produced by Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers' Punisher, Fiona Apple's Fetch The Bolt Cutters) and Jake Sinclair (Taylor Swift, Weezer, Panic! At The Disco). The incredibly prolific musician has also recently been splitting her time between writing for herself and composing 17 original songs with co-host Kristin Russo for "Once More With Once More, With Feeling" the just released all musical episode of their popular Buffy The Vampire Slayer podcast Buffering The Vampire.

The singer, songwriter, and natural history enthusiast grew up in the forests of northern New Jersey and is now based in Maine. Jenny Owen Youngs has released three albums and a handful of EPs, both independently and via Nettwerk Records, and her songs have been heard on Bojack Horseman, Weeds, Grey's Anatomy, Suburgatory, and more. Her work has been praised by The New York Times, Stereogum, Vice, NPR Music, The Washington Post and more.

Listen here: