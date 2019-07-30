Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee to Perform at 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

iHeartMedia announced today the lineup for the 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, November 2, 2019. The sixth annual mega-concert will celebrate the best of artists and performers in Latin music today starring, Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna, with more artists to follow. For the fourth straight year, the concert event will be hosted by Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air personality for iHeartRadio.

The 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will once again bring the power and unforgettable performances of the iHeartRadio Music Festival to Latin music. The star-studded event will video stream live exclusively on LiveXLive.com and broadcast live on iHeartMedia Spanish-Pop, Tropical, regional Mexican and Spanish Adult Hit radio stations nationwide on Saturday, November 2.

"Every year we proudly host some of the most influential artists in Latin Music and this year will be no different," said Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer for iHeartLatino. "We are thrilled to welcome one of the most important young artists in Spanish Language Pop, Ozuna, as well as the acclaimed "Big Boss" of Reggaetón Daddy Yankee and the world's hottest entertainer and icon Jennifer Lopez."

The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is part of iHeartMedia's roster of incredibly successful, nationally-recognized concert events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, the iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartRadio Wango Tango, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego and iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Beginning Monday, September 30, iHeartMedia will launch a three-week nationwide promotion to give thousands of Latin music fans across the country the opportunity to win trips to Miami to experience the 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. The promotion will run on all iHeartMedia Spanish-language stations as well as on iHeartRadio and on additional radio stations in key markets across the country.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 2 at 12:00 p.m EST via Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com/fiesta.





