Jennifer Alvarado Releases 'Christmas in Carolina' EP

Country-Pop singer/songwriter and recording artist Jennifer Alvarado recently released her new EP, "Christmas in Carolina," just in time for the holidays! You can listen to the festive collection of songs HERE!

"Christmas has always been my favorite holiday," Jennifer shares. "When I think back to my childhood, I remember how special my grandparents made the holidays. I spent a lot of time with my grandparents as a kid and when I think of them, I can't help but smile. I wanted this project to feel like we were gathered in my grandmother's living room and singing Christmas carols again.

The title track “Christmas in Carolina” is dedicated to my Pappaw and Nanny. I will always remember baking with my Nanny and helping my Pappaw setup the Christmas Snow Village. I hope these songs bring a little bit of nostalgia to the listener and to slow down for just a second and remember the magic of Christmas."

About Jennifer Alvarado:

Jennifer Alvarado is an international recording artist originally from Hickory, North Carolina and has amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify alone.

Her first EP project titled ''Playing with Fire'' was released in April 2021. She released a country pop EP titled “Songbird: Part One” in July 2022 and released “Songbird: Part Two” in July 2023. “Songbird” is a two-part collection of songs that shows Jennifer's growth as a writer and is sonically much different than her earlier projects.

Her latest single “Colorado” is the first single off her upcoming throwback-to-90's style country project that will be out in early 2024. Her music has a country sensibility with a pop current running through it.

Jennifer has been recognized locally for her songwriting and was named ''One to Watch'' by Nashville Songwriters Association. She was named the “2021 Country Artist of the Year” by Indie Star Radio. In early 2023, her song “Catfish” won a World Songwriting Award for "Best Modern Country Song" and she was awarded Rampage Music Awards for "Best Pop Vocal Performance," "Album of the Year" and "Single of the Year" in 2023.

She was awarded the Silver “Entertainer of the Year” at the 2023 International Singer Songwriter Awards in August, where she was nominated for seven awards total.

She was also nominated for three Josie Awards, including “Female Rising Star” and a Songwriter Achievement Award; a WVIU Music Award for “Favorite Christian Country Song”; and several Who's Hoo Country Awards, including “Country Rising Star” and “Entertainer of the Year." She is currently nominated for a Carolina Country Music Award for “Female Artist of the Year.”