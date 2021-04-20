Jelani Aryeh Debut Album Coming This Summer

Introducing.... Jelani Aryeh. The 20 year old Filipino/African-American artist crafts timeless songs with emotional depth beyond his years. Sonically he re-imagines the classic sounds of indie rock, alternative, and folk through the lens of a mixed race kid who grew up in suburban San Diego. This summer Jelani will unleash his debut album, it's a masterclass in genre blending and early singles already released are an exciting taste of what we can expect.

Like the rest of the world, Jelani spent 2020 alone and indoors, using the time to work on new music. The first offering from this period of isolation was the single "Stella Brown," an upbeat ode to brunettes and young love. The song resonated worldwide, clocking up more than 20 million streams, landing covers on coveted playlists including Lorem and New Music Daily, critical acclaim from Zane Lowe and cemented his place as an exciting new artist to watch.

This past March, Jelani showed another side of his upcoming debut with the release of the sunny, aspirational single "Marigold." He tells us "What set off the idea for this song was actually the meaning of my name Jelani Aryeh - Jelani meaning mighty in Swahili and Aryeh meaning lion in Hebrew. So when I found out that the nickname for marigolds was actually "little lions"I was like oh it's go time."

Album news and more music are just on the horizon for Jelani. Watch this space for more details on one of the most exciting debuts for 2021.

Listen to "Marigold" here:

Photo Credit: Daniel Lang