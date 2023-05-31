Jeff Larson To Release Full-Length Album 'ADOBE HOME' This Fall

Larson is a veteran singer-songwriter from the San Francisco Bay area now living in Southern California.

By:
JEFF LARSON will release his first solo full-length album in a decade, the tentatively titled ADOBE HOME, this fall (2023) via Nashville-based label Melody Place on the heels of IT'LL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN, his acclaimed six-song tribute EP to the late iconic singer and songwriter Tim Hardin.

Read the pull quotes below about the EP, produced by Gerry Beckley of America, from a variety of media outlets including Music Connection (“…does an exceptional job shedding new light on classic material from legendary troubadour Tim Hardin), Americana Highways (“…interprets with class”), and Rock and Roll Globe (“…give his stunning take on a Tim Hardin standard [‘If I Were A Carpenter’] a listen”).

LARSON is a veteran singer-songwriter from the San Francisco Bay area now living in Southern California. For the melodically sparkling and CA-themed ADOBE HOME, LARSON recorded 12 new songs that he produced with Gerry Beckley. LARSON wrote seven of the tunes; two with legendary songwriter Jack Tempchin (the Eagles’ “Peaceful Easy Feeling”); and one with Beckley, who contributes one original. It’s an album with subject matter that touches on people, places, and things with styles ranging from Americana, folk-rock, power pop, and some jazz elements. The exact release date is TBA.

“This project started in 2020 when I just moved to the San Diego area,” says LARSON. “Exploring and learning about my new surroundings influenced several songs, starting with ‘Adobe Home,’ ‘This Summer,’ and ‘Better Part of the Morning.’ I've continued my ongoing collaboration with co-producer and friend, Gerry Beckley,” he adds.

“We help each other as sounding boards on the production side, we co-wrote one song, and he plays bass and keyboards throughout the album. I also became friends with Jack Tempchin, who is a neighbor. Along with producing a record for Jack, we co-wrote a couple of songs for this album. I think it captures the time it was written and the emotions I went through.”

On IT'LL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN, LARSON’s are warm, distinctive, and beautifully evocative, as especially underlined by his performance on “Reason To Believe.” 

IT'LL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN was produced, arranged and mixed by Beckley and features “Reason to Believe,” It'll Never Happen Again,” “If I Were A Carpenter,” Don't Make Promises,” “Misty Roses,” and “How Can We Hang On To A Dream.”

LARSON (on lead vocals and acoustic guitar) is musically joined by Beckley (piano, acoustic and electric guitars, organ, accordion, strings bass, drums) and an array of fine musicians including Joachim Cooder (electric mbira, drums, percussion) and Matt Combs (mandola, fiddle). The EP was recorded at studios in Sydney, Australia and Southern California. LARSON has also shared below a song-by-song comments about each track on the EP. He recently shared his song-by-song comments about the EP. 

Photo credit: Patrick Fore



