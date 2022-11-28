Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jean-Michel Jarre's 40th Anniversary Remastered Edition of 'The Concerts in China' Out Now

Jean-Michel Jarre's 40th Anniversary Remastered Edition of 'The Concerts in China' Out Now

The concert was the first time a Western music artist had performed in the country following the Cultural Revolution. 

Nov. 28, 2022  

The 40th anniversary remastered version of Jean-Michel Jarre's historic live album The Concerts In China is out now. Originally released in 1982, the album served as a document of an historic concert tour Jarre undertook in 1981 - consisting of five spectacular concerts in the People's Stadium of Shanghai and Beijing. It was the first time a Western music artist had performed in the country following the Cultural Revolution.

"To this day The Concerts in China experience remains to be probably the most surreal and poetic of all my experiences. It was an honor to be the first Western musician to play live in the country at that time and it was like visiting another planet for me; and also for the Chinese audience too it seemed to be the same curious awe," shares Jean-Michel Jarre.

"I have revisited China very often out of passion for their culture and have performed there since, at The Forbidden City and on Tiananmen Square. I am delighted that 'The Concerts in China' album has been remastered, as it's something I'm incredibly proud of and remains a testimony of my ongoing attachment to China."

The remaster arrives soon after Jarre's latest studio album OXYMORE, which was released on October 21 to critical acclaim. The album includes the beautiful original composition "Souvenir of China" which was recently taken by Big Sean on his track "100 (feat. Royce Da 5'9" and Kendrick Lamar)" released in September.

The 40th Anniversary remastered edition of The Concerts In China is available as 180g 2LP version with gatefold sleeve, including a collector's poster featuring unpublished images, and as 2CD version including collector's booklet, as well as digitally. The track list mirrors the original version of the album.

One new composition included on the album was "Fishing Junks at Sunset," a new arrangement of a traditional Chinese song known as the "Fisherman's Chant at Dusk," which was performed and recorded with The Peking Conservatoire Symphony Orchestra.

The concert tour was the first time Jarre performed his music with other musicians on stage and featured the first use of a laser harp.

Jean-Michel Jarre has always been a futurist in his field. Throughout his illustrious career, the composer, performer, producer and cultural ambassador has continued to break new ground with his music and his mastery of creative innovation.

From his early pioneering role in electronic music, his use of multi-channel audio technology and production, to his recent explorations into the realms of VR performance and the metaverse, technology is at the forefront of everything he does. He is quoted as claiming that "today is the most exciting time to create, to make music, and to share across so many mediums".

Jarre is UNESCO ambassador for education, science and culture, an unconditional defender of the planet and the environment and Laureate of the Stephen Hawking Medal for scientific communication.

Jarre's current catalog, which now includes 22 studio albums, has generated sales of more than 85 million worldwide to date, and earned him countless awards and nominations. Throughout his career, Jarre has taken as canvas, some of the most iconic landmarks and UNESCO World Heritage sites around the globe for his creative, cultural and environmental message.

He has also set new Guinness World Records for live audience attendance at concerts in several emblematic locations. He was the first western musician to be invited to perform in China, and has also created and performed concert-events at the Great Pyramids in Egypt, the Sahara Desert, the Forbidden City & Tiananmen Square, the Eiffel Tower, the Dead Sea, Al Ula...

He has consistently sold-out arena and stadium tours across the continents, as well as performing at major festivals including Coachella. In 2021, he rang in the new year with Welcome To The Other Side, a groundbreaking livestream broadcast worldwide from a virtual Notre Dame in Paris. U.S. touring & live entertainment trade publication US Pollstar states that the livestream attracted record breaking audiences of over 75 million viewers worldwide across various platforms, television and VR.

His brand new OXYMORE immersive project is released worldwide now.



John Legend Shares Piano Versions Of Songs From His LEGEND LP Photo
John Legend Shares Piano Versions Of Songs From His 'LEGEND' LP
This year, gifts range from live concert recordings, new renditions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and party-crushing mixes to close out the year. Do yourself a favor and enjoy the musical experiences we’ve put together with Apple Music listeners in mind.
Lisa Hartt Releases Dont Tell Me How I Feel Ahead Of Arrival EP Photo
Lisa Hartt Releases 'Don't Tell Me How I Feel' Ahead Of 'Arrival' EP
Lisa grew up in La Tuque and Dorval, Quebec, where she started an early career in music in 1960 at the young age of just 10. Lisa then went on to have a wide and varied career that spanned the world, from London to Cairo. Throughout the 60s and 70s, Lisa toured with a score of seasoned musicians before setting up The Lisa Hartt Band.
Harry Connick, Jr.s New Holiday LP in Spatial Audio On Apple Music Photo
Harry Connick, Jr.'s New Holiday LP in Spatial Audio On Apple Music
On his fourth album of Christmas material, Connick offers his interpretations of classics such as “Jingle Bells” and “Go Tell It On the Mountain”, while penning one new original (“Make It Merry”) and re-recording three songs from his 1993 LP When My Heart Finds Christmas. Listen to the new release now!
Pesh Milli Shares Spicy & Announces What Can I Say EP Photo
Pesh Milli Shares 'Spicy' & Announces 'What Can I Say' EP
Pesh Milli has shared “Spicy,” the second track to be released from his upcoming EP, following on the heels of lead single, “Another One.” Produced by Elevated and recorded at Milkboy in Philadelphia, “Spicy” delivers the same rawness and intensity fans have come to expect of Pesh, but with an undeniable feeling that this is just the beginning.

From This Author - Michael Major


Heavy & Western Band The Comancheros Storm Scene with New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'Heavy & Western Band The Comancheros Storm Scene with New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'
November 28, 2022

The Comancheros have entranced fans far and wide with their self-described 'Utter Dionysian chaos.' Notably, the three-piece comprised of lead singer Tanner Jones, drummer Michael 'Bobcat' Cook, and bassist/vocalist Jon 'Deere' Green, made their first appearance at Nashville's infamous Whiskey Jam in September 2022.
Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors RevealedDisney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors Revealed
November 28, 2022

In its 21st year, ABC Entertainment Talent and Casting is excited to present emerging talent from coast to coast with 2022’s Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase. As a part of their continued commitment to creating opportunities for rising artists to be discovered, nurtured and celebrated.
Photo: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster RevealedPhoto: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster Revealed
November 28, 2022

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), and more. Check out the new photo now!
Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'
November 28, 2022

The band’s second step in a new chapter, “Just to Be Kind” receives an even more intimate treatment for listeners, showcasing the croon of Dave Hosking’s vocals amid a soft guitar and piano-led backing from the band. The original single continued a jubilant return to music for Boy & Bear in 2022, first marked by February single “State of Flight.”
Photo: New KNOCK AT THE CABIN Poster ReleasedPhoto: New KNOCK AT THE CABIN Poster Released
November 28, 2022

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, and more. Check out the new photo poster!
share