Jealous of the Birds Shares New Lyric Video for 'Pendulum'

Jealous of the Birds - the musical project of Northern Ireland-based singer-songwriter Naomi Hamilton - shares a new lyric video created by Juliet Bryant (The Japanese House, MICHELLE) for "Pendulum." The track is from the latest LP Peninsula, which came out September 18th, 2020 via Canvasback/Atlantic.

Naomi shares, "'Pendulum' is one of the most hopeful, anthemic songs on the album. It grew from the idea that relationships are always a constant back and forth of energy, like the movement of a pendulum swing. I wanted to celebrate that kind of reciprocal romantic and platonic love that's essential to conquering hardship. "

Jealous of the Birds' new album, PENINSULA, was produced by Marta Salogni (Bon Iver, Let's Eat Grandma, Björk) and David Wrench (David Byrne, Jaime xx, FKA Twigs). The album features the two singles, "Young Neanderthal" and "Something Holy" which are available for streaming now via Jealous of the Birds' official YouTube channel HERE."

Hailed by NPR for her "remarkable gift for converting spare and common ingredients (voice, acoustic guitar, a bit of whistling) into a sound that's dense, gently hypnotic and utterly her own," Naomi Hamilton has recorded and toured as Jealous of the Birds since 2015, earning worldwide critical applause for her intimate lyricism and a dynamic musical approach. Born in Portadown in County Armagh but now based in Belfast, Hamilton first lifted the curtain on Jealous of the Birds' intensely introspective songcraft with 2015's CAPRICORN EP, followed the next year by her acclaimed full-length independent debut, PARMA VIOLETS. The album "shatters any preconceived notions," raved The Irish Times. "PARMA VIOLETS progresses from whimsical folk-pop to atmospheric indie post-punk of real substance...Hamilton rises to the occasion time and time again." PARMA VIOLETS is "a thing of ridiculous talent and a mix of all manner of genres," enthused The Irish News. "Required listening."

