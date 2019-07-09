Jazz at Lincoln Center Announces 'Jazz and Art' Album

In past concerts that have been described by the New York Times as being "soulful," "evocative," and "playing directly to the band's strengths," the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis performed original compositions inspired by masters of modern art including Romare Bearden, Stuart Davis, Sam Gilliam, Winslow Homer, Wifredo Lam, Norman Lewis and Piet Mondrian. On August 2, 2019,Blue Engine Records will release the studio recordings of these charts on a new album entitled Jazz and Art.



Jazz and Art will be released on all digital platforms on August 2nd, 2019.



GRAMMY Award-winner and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra member Ted Nash says, "Music and paintings share so many characteristics; textures, colors, layers, line, form, shape. No wonder they are such agreeable collaborators. When these two art forms come together, they create a new medium."



"In February 2010, the audience in Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater got to experience that transcendent combination when seven imaginative composers presented new works accompanied by projections of the paintings that inspired their creations."



Jazz and Art displays impressive musicianship and a range of musical styles, from modern jazz to gospel, American pastoral music, Afro-Cuban, spirituals, New Orleans, Indian chants, avant garde, and beyond. The compositions were inspired by works of art from beloved museums such as The Guggenheim, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Museum of Modern Art.





TRACK LISTING

1. Stuart Davis for the Masses: The Mellow Pad

For Stuart Davis

Written & Arranged by Doug Wamble

Solo: Vincent Gardner (trombone)



2. Stuart Davis for the Masses: Garage Lights

For Stuart Davis

Written & Arranged by Doug Wamble

Solo: Marcus Printup (trumpet), Sherman Irby (alto saxophone)



3. Stuart Davis for the Masses: New York

For Stuart Davis

Written & Arranged by Doug Wamble

Solo: Dan Nimmer (piano)



4. Blue Twirl

For Sam Gilliam

Written & Arranged by Vincent Gardner

Solo: Wynton Marsalis (trumpet), Ted Nash (alto saxophone), Elliot Mason (trombone)



5. Bearden (The Block)

For Romare Bearden

Written & Arranged by Chris Crenshaw

Solo: Dan Nimmer (piano), Victor Goines (tenor saxophone)



6. Air, Earth, Fire, Water (Orisha Medley)

For Wifredo Lam

Written & Arranged by Papo Vasquez

Solo: Papo Vazquez (trombone), Wynton Marsalis (trumpet)



7. Winslow Homer: Homer's Waltz

For Winslow Homer

Written by Bill Frisell

Arranged by Andy Farber

Solo: Walter Blanding (tenor saxophone)



8. Winslow Homer: Homer's Blues

For Winslow Homer

Written by Bill Frisell

Arranged by Andy Farber

Solo: Wynton Marsalis (trumpet), Walter Blanding (tenor saxophone), Dan Nimmer (piano)



9. The Repose in All Things

For Piet Mondrian

Written & Arranged by Tim Armacost

Solo: Sherman Irby (alto saxophone), Ryan Kisor (trumpet)



10. Twilight Sounds

For Norman Lewis

Written & Arranged by Sherman Irby

Solo: Victor Goines (bass clarinet), Wynton Marsalis (trumpet)



Personnel:



THE JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA WITH WYNTON MARSALIS

REEDS

Sherman Irby (alto saxophone, clarinet, and flute)

Ted Nash (alto saxophone, clarinet, and flute)

Victor Goines (tenor saxophone, bass clarinet, and clarinet)

Walter Blanding (tenor saxophone)

Joe Temperley (baritone saxophone, bass clarinet)



TRUMPETS

Ryan Kisor

Marcus Printup

Kenny Rampton

Wynton Marsalis, trumpet and vocals



TROMBONES

Vincent Gardner

Chris Crenshaw

Elliot Mason



RHYTHM SECTION

Dan Nimmer, piano

Carlos Henriquez, bass

Ali Jackson, drums and tambourine



Special Guests:

Papo Vazquez, trombone

Iwao Sado, Batá drums

Xavier Rivera, Batá drums

Anthony Carrillo, Batá drums



Blue Engine Records, Jazz at Lincoln Center's platform that makes its vast archive of recorded concerts available to jazz audiences everywhere, launched on June 30, 2015. Blue Engine Records releases new studio and live recordings as well as archival recordings from Jazz at Lincoln Center's performance history that date back to 1987 and are part of the R. Theodore Ammon Archives and Music Library. Since the institution's founding in 1987, each year's programming is conceived and developed by Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis with a vision toward building a comprehensive library of iconic and wide-ranging compositions that, taken together, make up a canon of music. These archives include accurate, complete charts for the compositions - both old and new - performed each season. Coupled with consistently well-executed and recorded music performed by Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, this archive has grown to include thousands of songs from hundreds of concert dates. The launch of Blue Engine is aligned with Jazz at Lincoln Center's efforts to cultivate existing jazz fans worldwide and turn new audiences on to jazz. For more information on Blue Engine Records, visit blueenginerecords.org.





