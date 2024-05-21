Jazmin Bean to Embark on 'The Traumatic Livelihood World Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of the success of their debut album Traumatic Livelihood, Jazmin Bean has announced their highly anticipated world tour. Tickets for The Traumatic Livelihood World Tour are on sale this Friday, May 24, with early access to fans beginning today on Jazmin’s official website.

The Traumatic Livelihood World Tour will bring Jazmin to a number of cities across the U.K., Europe, and North America, marking their first return since last year’s The Terrified Tour. A complete list of tour dates are below. For more information, visit jazminbean.net.

JAZMIN BEAN LIVE ON THE TRAUMATIC LIVELIHOOD TOUR

SEPTEMBER

7 - Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC

9 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

10 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

12 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

14 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

15 - Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

16 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

18 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

21 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

23 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

25 - Saint Andrew’s Hall - Detroit, MI

26 - The Rave / Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI

27 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

29 - The Axis Club - Toronto, ON

30 - Le Studio TD - Montreal, QC

OCTOBER

2 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

3 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

5 - Royale - Boston, MA

6 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

7 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

13 - Pumpehuset – Copenhagen, DK

14 - Logo - Hamburg, DE

15 - Hole44 - Berlin, DE

17 - Strom - Munich, DE

18 - Luxor - Köln, DE

20 - La Bellevilloise - Paris, FR

21 - Botanique - Bruxelles, BE

22 - Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, NL

25 - Heaven - London, GB

26 - SWG3 - Glasgow, GB

28 - Gorilla - Manchester, GB

An enigmatic force of the underground music scene, Jazmin’s debut album Traumatic Livelihood takes fans on a journey through Jazmin's evocative storytelling and explores the complexities of life through their lens. It reflects their mastery of blending genres, pushing boundaries, and creating a sonic landscape that is both captivating and thought-provoking. The album showcases a fusion of Jazmin's emotive lyricism and pop-perfect vocals, that resonate with their diverse fanbase.

Tracklist:

1. Traumatic Livelihood

2. Piggie

3. Favourite Toy

4. Terrified

5. Is This It

6. You Know What You’ve Done

7. s Show

8. Fish

9. Black Dress

10. Best Junkie You Adore

11. Stockholm Butterfly

12. Charm Bracelet

13. Bitch With The Gun

14. The Blood Brings Colour and Fluoresce

ABOUT JAZMIN BEAN:

Born and raised in North London, Jazmin Bean has set a towering bar for modern pop music. Playing with the friction between vulnerability and persona, nightmare and fantasy, trauma, and recovery, the multi-faceted performer invites listeners into their unparalleled universe of alternative, infectious pop.

Jazmin’s breakthrough debut EP, Worldwide Torture, launched independently in 2019, alongside anthropomorphic self-funded music videos. Since its release, it has racked up over 590 million streams, cementing Jazmin’s status as a non-binary pop pioneer.

Traumatic Livelihood has proven to be a pivotal moment in Jazmin Bean’s career.

