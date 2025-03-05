Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind to Embark on Spring Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind have set their Spring tour, which kicks off March 5 in Evansville, Indiana. Ricci won his fourth Blues Music Foundation award for "Best Instrumentalist - Harmonica" at the most recent Blues Music Awards. His latest record, Behind the Veil, was also nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

Behind the Veil was produced by Jason Ricci and Tony Daigle and recorded at Dockside Studio, Maurice, Louisiana. The band is Jason Ricci - diatonic and chord harmonica, vocals, and backup vocals; Ricci’s wife Kaitlin Dibble - vocals and backup vocals; Brent Johnson - guitar and backup vocals; Jack Joshua - double bass, electric bass, vocals, and backup vocals; and John Perkins - drums and backup vocals. Special guests include Joe Krown - piano and Hammond B3 organ; Gulf Coast labelmate Joanna Connor - guitar and Lauren Mitchell - backup vocals.

Today, Jason Ricci is living in his beloved city of New Orleans, sober, healthy and touring with his many projects, recording and teaching music. Jason is married to Boston singer, guitarist, songwriter Kaitlin Dibble, who tours and records with Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind. In addition to touring, recording and teaching, Ricci works developing various signature harmonica effects pedals and his signature harmonica microphone for The Lone Wolf Blues Company. Jason Ricci is additionally endorsed by Blue Moon Harmonicas and Harp Gear Amplifiers. Jason has an extensive online presence including a very popular YouTube channel featuring hundreds of free harmonica lessons, product reviews, addiction awareness videos, stories, interviews and more.

Ricci has appeared as a guest harmonica player on albums with Johnny Winter, Ana Popovic, Joe Louis Walker, Cedric Burnside, Walter Trout, Mike Zito, Joanna Connor, JP Soars, Nick Moss, Peter Karp, Nick Curran, The Mannish Boys, Too Slim and The Tail Draggers and Walter Trout. He’s toured or played on shows with John Fohl, The Iguanas, Damon Fowler, Papa Mali, Walter Trout, Nick Moss, JP Soars, Mike Zito, Eric Johanson, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Anders Osborne, Joe Krown and many others. Jason Ricci is one of the most influential, recorded, celebrated, interviewed and famous harmonica players working in the world today.

Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind Spring Tour

3/5/25 Evansville, IN Mojo's BoneYard

3/6/25 Cleveland, OH The Beachland Ballroom and Tavern

3/8/25 Blawnox, PA Moondogs

3/9/25 Arkville, NY The Ark Bowl & BBQ

3/11/25 Lima, NY Fanatics Pub

3/12/25 Syracuse, NY The 443 Social Club & Lounge

3/13/25 Plattsburgh, NY Retro Live

3/14 & 3/15/25 Rangeley, ME Moose Alley

3/16/25 Westbrook, ME Lenny's at Hawkes Plaza

3/20/25 Portsmouth, NH Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

3/21/25 Woonsocket, RI Chan's

3/22/25 Shirley, MA Bull Run Restaurant

3/24/25 Rockland, ME Rock Harbor Pub & Brewery

3/26 & 3/27/25 New York, NY Terra Blues

3/28/25 Tuckerton, NJ The Lizzie Rose Music Room

3/29/25 Piermont, NY The Turning Point

Comments