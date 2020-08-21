Jason Nix Releases New Single 'Made For Me' From Debut EP 'Money On You'

Money On You is due to be released September 25.

Today, Nashville singer-songwriter Jason Nix shares his new single "Made For Me," from his forthcoming EP Money On You, due to be released September 25.

As The Boot notes, Nix drew inspiration for the "upbeat, blues-influenced track" from his mawmaw and pawpaw, Audra and Homer. "I have [Pawpaw's] hair. To this day, every time I see [Mawmaw], she'll pat me on the head and say, 'Lord, your hair is just like Homer's,' and go off on a 15-minute tangent about how she used to make all the girls jealous when they were together or how he could just 'play the fire out of a guitar,'" Nix shares. "There's always a story about how Homer loved to dance, and I learn something new every time I see her."

The single art for "Made For Me" is a picture taken of my Nix's grandparents in the winter of 1947. Audro is 96 years old now but Homer died in 1959 when he was hit by a drunk driver walking home from his job as a fender and body man at Keys Motor Co. "There on California Camp Road, my grandmother lost the only piece of her that could make her who she wanted to be this side of heaven. She never remarried," states Nix. "Good enough by themselves, but better together. If you ask her, she'd say, 'He was Made For Me.'"

"Made For Me" is the second single to be shared from the EP following the title track. Nix's first two singles, 2020's "Let's Get Married" and 2018's "Singing for the Money" earned him praise from Rolling Stone Country, Taste of Country, and The Boot.

Money On You is the culmination of Jason Nix's due-paying past, strengthened by his years as a hard-touring road warrior and in-demand songwriter. He's toured with artists like Canaan Smith and Chase Rice, playing guitar for both frontmen as their careers took off. He wrote songs, too, earning a publishing deal and landing cuts with artists like Eli Young Band, Lainey Wilson, and the Shires. Finally, he played regular shows on Lower Broadway, remaining onstage until 2:30 a.m, sharpening his stage presence to a fine point... and waking up several hours later to go work a retail job at a clothing store.

Years before Nix hit the highway playing nightly shows, he grew up working on cars with his father. Music and automobiles ran in the family. One minute, a young Jason would find himself accompanying his dad to band practice, where the older Nix would play bluegrass songs. The next minute, the two Nix men would have their heads buried in an engine, diagnosing some mechanical issue while a nearby radio blasted country songs.

Born in Nashville, Nix moved to Mississippi as a 5 year old. His upbringing was filled with the down-home sounds of bluegrass and country. George Strait, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Nickel Creek, and Travis Tritt were childhood favorites, and as Nix grew older, he added rock-influenced artists like the Allman Brothers, the Eagles, and Charlie Daniels Band to the mix. That broad range of influences helped shape Nix's own music, which he began playing as a member of a regionally-touring band in high school. Unable to shake his lifelong connection to Nashville, he moved back to Tennessee one day after his graduation.

