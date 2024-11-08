Jason Kelce and Stevie Nicks Team Up for Holiday Duet 'Maybe This Christmas'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Former NFL Eagle Jason Kelce and the legendary Stevie Nicks have teamed up to record the Ron Sexsmith penned duet, "Maybe This Christmas," out now via Vera Y Records.

This is the second single from the upcoming holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Party due November 22nd from The Philly Specials. The gentle, Americana-tinged song finds the duo trading verses brimming with hope that the season will inspire reconnection with lost loved ones. As they sing, "and maybe forgiveness will ask us to call, someone we love, someone we've lost for reasons we can't quite recall, maybe this Christmas." In addition to highlighting the hopeful vocals between Kelce and Nicks, the song features Mike "Slo-Mo" Brenner's dream-like pedal steel guitar perfectly capturing the beauty in the melancholy lyrics.

"I love 'Maybe This Christmas' for so many reasons - the shape of the melody, the way the chords have their own melodic arc, the feel - but I love it most of all for its message of hope and forgiveness," says producer and drummer on the track, Charlie Hall. "While the holidays are about togetherness, it also offers a time for reflection and sometimes that means considering 'someone we love, someone we've lost, for reasons we can't quite recall...' And in today's day and age, it's nice to think that, indeed, 'maybe this year love will appear deeper than ever before.' I was really hoping this song would resonate with Jason when we were kicking around ideas for this record, and it's clear from the way he inhabits that beautiful melody that it did. And to have Stevie Nicks, one of the all-time masters of emotional transference (and an all-time hero of mine) come in and amplify all this is such a dream. I love this duet so much."

"There are no words to describe how incredible it is to have Stevie Nicks on this record," says executive producer Conner Barwin. "There is so much emotion in this song, and it was thrilling to be with them in the studio and watch her and Jason connect, be creative together, and witness this beautiful song become a reality."

TRACK-LIST

Side A

1. Last Christmas (George Michael)

2. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (Johnny Marks)

3. Having A Party (Sam Cooke)

4. Christmas Don't Be Late (David Seville)

5. Feliz Navidad (José Feliciano)

6. Maybe This Christmas (Ron Sexsmith)



Side B

1. It's Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights) (Zach Miller)

2. Loud Little Town (Brandon Beaver)

3. Please Come Home For Christmas (Charles Brown & Gene Redd)

4. Sleigh Ride (Leroy Anderson & Mitchell Parish)

5. Santa Drives An Astrovan (Matt Quinn & Sam Cooper)

6. The Parting Glass (Traditional)

