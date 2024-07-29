Jason Charles Miller Releases New Single 'Digging In The Dust'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jason Charles Miller has released “Digging in the Dust,” the debut single from his upcoming new album Knives in the Dark. The song is impacting at Americana radio now, while the album, slated for release August 16, will be supported by a North American tour with Steel Panther that launches August 23 in Buffalo, NY. See complete dates below.

“Timing in relationships is everything. ‘Digging in the Dust’ is about a romance that’s long-since ended, but neither side wants to admit it,” says Miller of the inspiration behind his new single. “We’ve all seen that from afar, but the main character is just figuring out it’s happening to them. The inevitability of the situation is slowly being revealed, and this song is the realization of that moment, and the futility of any future together.”

An accomplished southern rock/Americana artist, ‘Knives’ will be Miller’s fifth full-length solo album, and first album with new label One Opportunity Records. He has also released multiple EPs and singles, and a host of high-profile soundtrack and theme music work for shows and games including ‘Critical Role,’ ‘Metal Gear Rising,’ ‘Cyberpunk 2077,’ ‘Legends of the Multiverse’ and AEW professional wrestler Brandon Cutler.

“This is the first album I’ve written where my only goal was to write the best songs I can, and not worry about where they might be categorized,” says Miller of ‘Knives in the Dark.’ “By not going out of my way to write for a specific genre, I’ve made what is, hands down, the best – and most representative – album of my career.”

Miller’s music contributions to the Final Fantasy video game franchise have made him a fan favorite to players of the game, and he is featured regularly at Final Fantasy Fan Fest events worldwide, including upcoming officially sanctioned tour stops in China, Japan and South Korea this fall, where he will perform Final Fantasy XIV music alongside all-star ensembles and orchestras.

Widely recognized as the frontman and founder of the rock band Godhead, where he toured the world with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Rammstein, Disturbed, Linkin Park, Slipknot and Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, Miller transitioned to a solo artist with the release of his Last To Go Home EP in 2009.

Seamlessly blending the worlds of Americana, rock and country, his solo career has seen him share stages with greats including Billy Ray Cyrus, Alan Jackson, Eric Church, Toby Keith, Ashley McBryde, .38 Special, Allman Betts Band and more.

JASON CHARLES MILLER UPCOMING TOUR DATES

(more dates to be announced, check website for additions)

Aug 3-4 Guangzhou Shi, China Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest

Aug 5-6 Guangzhou Shi, China Final Fantasy XIV w/ Eorzean Symphony

Aug 23 Buffalo, NY Electric City w/ Steel Panther

Aug 24-25 Hampton, NH Wally’s Pub w/ Steel Panther

Aug 27 Harrisburg, PA XL Live w/ Steel Panther

Aug 28 Dewey Beach, DE Bottle & Cork w/ Steel Panther

Aug 30 Portland, ME Aura w/ Steel Panther

Aug 31 Bar Harbour, ME 1932 Criterion Theatre w/ Steel Panther

Sep 01 Albany, NY Empire Live w/ Steel Panther

Sep 02 New York City, NY TBA

Sep 04 Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s w/ Steel Panther

Sep o5 Nashville, TN TBA

Sep 06 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall w/ Steel Panther

Sep 07 Springield, MO Gillioz Theatre w/ Steel Panther

Sep 08 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theatre w/ Steel Panther

Sep 10 Destin, FL Club LA w/ Steel Panther

Sep 11 Jacksonville, FL TBA

Sep 12 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room w/ Steel Panther

Sep 13 Augusta, GA Miller Theater w/ Steel Panther

Sep 14 Jacksonville, NC Hooligan’s Music Hall w/ Steel Panther

Sep 21-22 Yokohama, Japan Yokohama Arena w/ The Primals (performing music from FFXIV)

Oct 12-15 Seoul, South Korea Kintex - Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest

Dec 14 Los Angeles, CA Bar Sinister

Photo Credit: Joshua Thomas

