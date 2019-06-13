Jason Bentley to Leave His KCRW Position of Music Director and Host of 'Morning Becomes Eclectic'

KCRW announces today that Jason Bentley will complete his ten-year term as KCRW's Music Director and host of Morning Becomes Eclectic. Bentley's last show as host of Morning Becomes Eclectic will be August 30, 2019. KCRW will be conducting a nationwide search to find Bentley's replacement. Bentley will continue to host his popular Saturday-night global electronic mix show, Metropolis.

"It's been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community, working closely with musicians and local arts institutions, and helping shape the sound of the greatest radio station on Earth," comments Bentley. "Now, I'm excited to explore new directions and make way for KCRW's continued success."

"Every Music Director at KCRW has made their lasting mark on KCRW and Jason is no different. His radio-perfect voice and impeccable music taste has inspired so many. Jason's attention to detail and programming instinct made a true impact here. I know he leaves KCRW in a better place and am excited to see what else he does next," states KCRW President Jennifer Ferro.

Growing up in Los Angeles, Jason Bentley began his career at KCRW as a volunteer after graduating from Santa Monica High School in 1988, eventually earning a regular weeknight air shift in 1992. In subsequent years, he developed a respected profile in the music industry as an A&R man, concert promoter, and music supervisor for film. In 2008 he became Music Director for KCRW and host of their signature music program Morning Becomes Eclectic -which has served as an early platform for the likes of Adele, Radiohead, Beck, Phoenix, and many more. With guests as varied as Elton John, Jack White, David Lynch, Gustavo Dudamel, and countless live performances from the best bands from the indie music world, Morning Becomes Eclectic has remained a formidable music discovery engine feeding an influential audience in Los Angeles and around the world.

During his tenure at KCRW, Bentley brought his musical aesthetic to the streets of LA, spearheading the station's acclaimed Summer Nights concert series, including Sound In Focus with the Annenberg Foundation, and the annual fan favorite Halloween bash Masquerade. His work also extended to public programs at the Hammer Museum, Union Station, Grand Park at City Hall, and Chinatown's historic central plaza.

As a music supervisor, Bentley's credits include both The Matrix trilogy and Tron Legacywith Daft Punk. Bentley has appeared as a host and DJ at such renowned cultural events as the Governors Ball - the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' official post-Oscars® celebration, Coachella, The Electric Daisy Carnival, HARD, San Diego's CRSSD Fest, and Lightning in a Bottle, among others.

Photo Credit: Mark Leibowitz





