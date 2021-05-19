Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Japanese Breakfast Releases 'Savage Good Boy' Video

Japanese Breakfast has also expanded their summer and fall tours, which kick off July 28th in Asbury Park, NJ. 

May. 19, 2021  
Japanese Breakfast Releases 'Savage Good Boy' Video

Japanese Breakfast, the musical project of multi-hyphenate Michelle Zauner, releases a self-directed video for their new single "Savage Good Boy," starring Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos.

The track was unveiled via Beats1's Zane Lowe as a New Music Daily this morning and its video was profiled by Vogue, who are calling it a "fashion-maximalist new video."

"'Savage Good Boy' came from a headline I read about billionaires buying bunkers. I was interested in examining that specific type of villainy, and I found myself adopting the perspective of a rich man coaxing a young woman to come live with him underground, attempting to rationalize his almost impossible share of greed and miserliness," says Zauner. "I knew I wanted the music video to be a pretty literal interpretation of that idea. I wanted to juxtapose images of this post-apocalyptic, industrial bunker with the lightness and extravagance of rococo fashion and set design. Aiming for that balance, my cinematographer, Adam Kolodny, and I were really inspired by Chan Wook Park's The Handmaiden, Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon and Sally Potter's Orlando."

Japanese Breakfast has also expanded their summer and fall tours, which kick off July 28th in Asbury Park, NJ.

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast's anticipated new album is available for pre-order now and due June 4th via Dead Oceans.

Zauner's critically acclaimed New York Times Best Selling memoir Crying In H Mart is available now via Knopf.

Watch the video for "Savage Good Boy" here:

Photo Credit: Pete Ash Lee


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Shintaro Sakamoto to Release The Feeling of Love 12 EP Photo

Shintaro Sakamoto to Release 'The Feeling of Love' 12' EP

POND Releases New Single + Video Americas Cup Photo

POND Releases New Single + Video 'America's Cup'

Black Eyed Peas Set For 4K Interactive Streaming Experience Photo

Black Eyed Peas Set For 4K Interactive Streaming Experience

The Record Companys Side Project EP Out Today Photo

The Record Company's 'Side Project' EP Out Today


From This Author TV News Desk