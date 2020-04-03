James Taylor Postpones His US Tour With Jackson Browne
Due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19, James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne, have announced their upcoming US Tour will be postponed. James's June 21st show at Fenway Park with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin has also been postponed. We are examining various time periods for rescheduling all of these dates, which may be as soon as late summer, pending the advice of health officials. As of today there is no new information regarding James's Tanglewood concert scheduled for July 4th, there will be further announcements when we have more news to share.
Further information will be announced in a timely manner; your patience is appreciated while we work to get all dates rescheduled. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all new dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. If you have questions, please contact your point of purchase directly.
"As this summer's tour of 27 towns and cities across the US drew near, we've been increasingly excited to hit the road again. So it's deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)! As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger. Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility. So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic. Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy." James Taylor and Jackson Browne
The following dates will be rescheduled, new dates to be announced soon.
DATES* CITY / VENUE
May 15 New Orleans, LA / Smoothie King Center
May 16 Houston, TX / Toyota Center
May 18 Ft. Worth, TX / Dickies Arena
May 21 Salt Lake City, UT / Maverik Center
May 22 Boise, ID / ExtraMile Arena
May 24 Tacoma, WA / Tacoma Dome
May 25 Portland, OR / Moda Center
May 27 San Francisco, CA / Chase Center
May 28 Anaheim, CA / Honda Center
May 29 San Diego, CA / Pechanga Arena
June 10 Chicago, IL / United Center
June 12 Cuyahoga Falls, OH / Blossom Music Center
June 13 Clarkston, MI / DTE Entergy Center
June 15 Dayton, OH / Nutter Center
June 16 Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena
June 18 Hershey, PA / Giant Center
June 19 Bethel, NY / Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 21** Boston, MA / Fenway Park
June 23 Roanoke, VA / Berglund Center Coliseum
June 24 Charleston, WV / Charleston Coliseum
June 26 Louisville, KY / KFC Yum! Center
June 27 Memphis, TN / FedEx Forum
June 29 Atlanta, GA / Infinite Energy Center
June 30 Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena
July 7 Holmdel, NJ / PNC Bank Arts Center
July 8 Wantagh, NY / Northwell Health @ Jones Beach
July 10 Camden, NJ / BB&T Center
*All dates with special guest Jackson Browne, with the exception of Fenway Park
**Boston, MA Fenway Park concert is with special guests Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin
Photo Credit: Norman Seeff