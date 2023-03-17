Jake Worthington Two-Steps Onto the Scene With Two New Songs

As authentic as they come, Jake Worthington was born and raised on the traditional sounds of country music. Now, the bonafide cowboy breathes fresh life into an American classic sound with the announcement of his 13-track debut album, Jake Worthington, releasing April 7 via Big Loud Records.

Armed with an unmistakable drawl, sawing fiddles, slippery steel guitars, shuffling rhythms, and saloon-style piano runs, Worthington releases two stand out honky-tonk hits today: "State You Left Me In" and "Next New Thing."

Matching country's emotional elements to an in-the-moment story, "State You Left Me In" is a slow, solemn track penned by Worthington with Timothy Baker and Roger Springer, leading as the album's opener and pointing the way forward like a buzzing neon sign.

Highlighting both his traditional dedication and youthful vigor, the accompanying music video shot at a farmhouse in Kosse, Texas and directed by Justin Clough transports viewers back to the time of the cowboy, a modern take on throwback-style country music video.

With "Next New Thing," Worthington's vision is made clear. A rollicking tribute to the simple thrills of knowing who you are, and knowing what you like, the up-tempo anthem written by the twanging upstart alongside Steve Leslie and Roger Springer is a tribute to chasing dreams with total, wild-eyed abandon.

For Worthington, that just happens to be bringing honky-tonk into the here and now, naysayers be damned. Pairing its release with an equally enthralling, Justin Clough-directed official music video, Worthington brings the spirit of the song to life at iconic Texas dancehall, The Old Coupland Inn & Dancehall - the very dancehall he cut his teeth in preparing for this moment.

The new tunes showcase Worthington's knack for lyrics built for living fast and loving true, or long nights spent with a broken heart, nursed by whatever the bartender's pouring. Crafting his all-but-one self-penned, perfectly balanced track list chalked full of country soul, the Joey Moi produced album ques up a dance ready playlist top to bottom.

Listen to the new singles here: