Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jake Worthington Two-Steps Onto the Scene With Two New Songs

Jake Worthington Two-Steps Onto the Scene With Two New Songs

His 13-track debut album, Jake Worthington, releasing April 7 via Big Loud Records.

Mar. 17, 2023  

As authentic as they come, Jake Worthington was born and raised on the traditional sounds of country music. Now, the bonafide cowboy breathes fresh life into an American classic sound with the announcement of his 13-track debut album, Jake Worthington, releasing April 7 via Big Loud Records.

Armed with an unmistakable drawl, sawing fiddles, slippery steel guitars, shuffling rhythms, and saloon-style piano runs, Worthington releases two stand out honky-tonk hits today: "State You Left Me In" and "Next New Thing."

Matching country's emotional elements to an in-the-moment story, "State You Left Me In" is a slow, solemn track penned by Worthington with Timothy Baker and Roger Springer, leading as the album's opener and pointing the way forward like a buzzing neon sign.

Highlighting both his traditional dedication and youthful vigor, the accompanying music video shot at a farmhouse in Kosse, Texas and directed by Justin Clough transports viewers back to the time of the cowboy, a modern take on throwback-style country music video.

With "Next New Thing," Worthington's vision is made clear. A rollicking tribute to the simple thrills of knowing who you are, and knowing what you like, the up-tempo anthem written by the twanging upstart alongside Steve Leslie and Roger Springer is a tribute to chasing dreams with total, wild-eyed abandon.

For Worthington, that just happens to be bringing honky-tonk into the here and now, naysayers be damned. Pairing its release with an equally enthralling, Justin Clough-directed official music video, Worthington brings the spirit of the song to life at iconic Texas dancehall, The Old Coupland Inn & Dancehall - the very dancehall he cut his teeth in preparing for this moment.

The new tunes showcase Worthington's knack for lyrics built for living fast and loving true, or long nights spent with a broken heart, nursed by whatever the bartender's pouring. Crafting his all-but-one self-penned, perfectly balanced track list chalked full of country soul, the Joey Moi produced album ques up a dance ready playlist top to bottom.

Listen to the new singles here:



Odious Love Presents About Us Featuring Montreals Polina Grace Photo
Odious Love Presents 'About Us' Featuring Montreal's Polina Grace
“About Us” is an easy listening Electronic Pop Dance track catered to a worldwide market. It talks about someone who has given themselves to another person in the name of love. With easy to catch metaphors in choruses, and simple yet relatable lyrics, this song fits all top 40 radio stations across the globe.
Lil Pump Taps YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign and More for Album Photo
Lil Pump Taps YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign and More for Album
Lil Pump is officially back, releasing his third studio album, “LP2”, in partnership with SoundCloud. The new collection of music has a host of features including - Youngboy Never Broke Again (NBA YoungBoy), Ty Dolla $ign, Rio Da Yung OG, G4Boyz, and even the reunion of his former SoundCloud era mate, Smokepurpp.
Bailey Zimmerman Announces Religiously. The Album. Photo
Bailey Zimmerman Announces 'Religiously. The Album.'
Bailey Zimmerman fans’ prayers have been answered. Rolling Stone exclusively shared the news this morning that the rising breakout star is set to release his full-length debut, Religiously. The Album. Zimmerman is featured as a co-writer on 11 of the 16 tracks, including the soaring title-track, “Religiously,” out now. Plus, tour dates!
Ryan Beatty Announces New Album Calico Photo
Ryan Beatty Announces New Album 'Calico'
Calico rings in a new era for Ryan Beatty. Co-produced by Ryan and Ethan Gruska, Calico matches Ryan’s lyrical revelations with a luminously detailed sound that inspires endless fascination despite its great subtlety. The result is a timeless and transportive body of work, providing abundant space for the transformation.

From This Author - Michael Major


Warren Zeiders Releases New Single 'Pretty Little Poison'Warren Zeiders Releases New Single 'Pretty Little Poison'
March 17, 2023

Warren Zeiders shares new single “Pretty Little Poison” via Warner Records. Alongside the track, he announces the new upcoming EP, Pretty Little Poison (Sampler). Including “Pretty Little Poison,” previous single “West Texas Weather,” and two new tracks, the EP is a sampler of what’s to come on Warren’s forthcoming summer album.
Teddy Swims & Elley Duhé Join Forces for New Single 'Face Myself'Teddy Swims & Elley Duhé Join Forces for New Single 'Face Myself'
March 17, 2023

With hypnotic production and a chill-inducing chorus, “FACE MYSELF”—produced by Andrew Wells, who also produced Duhé’s global smash “MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT”—finds the collaborators tackling hard-hitting topics like addiction and recovery with wide-eyed clarity and complete sincerity. Watch the new music video now!
Natalie Jane Shares New Single 'Seeing You With Other Girls'Natalie Jane Shares New Single 'Seeing You With Other Girls'
March 17, 2023

Natalie Jane returns with a new original song, “seeing you with other girls.” Released via Capitol Music Group and 10K Projects, the haunting track spotlights her powerhouse vocals, which make the most intimate emotions feel larger-than-life. Pink Slip (FLETCHER, Royal & the Serpent) and Ryan Marrone (THEY., Sabrina Carpenter) produced. 
Superlove Release New Single 'Something Good'Superlove Release New Single 'Something Good'
March 17, 2023

Bristolian noise-pop three-piece Superlove has released their latest single, “Something Good.” “Something Good” serves as the follow up to the band’s previous single “GO!” released earlier this year. Superlove has also announced that they will be hitting the road in the UK this summer.
Jenna Raine Returns With New Single 'Stupid Cupid'Jenna Raine Returns With New Single 'Stupid Cupid'
March 17, 2023

Turning the page on another creative season, rising pop artist Jenna Raine returns with a new single and music video entitled “Stupid Cupid” via Warner Records. Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 1 follows Jenna’s 2022 breakthrough EP see you later, the release that contains her hit song “see you later (ten years).”
share