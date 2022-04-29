Jake Huffman Releases New EP 'Adderall & Whisky'

Jake Huffman's debut EP "Adderall & Whisky" is out today, April 29, 2022. In celebration, we are sharing the Allison Flom directed video for the track, "Just A Little More."

Jake says of the EP & video: "Adderall and Whisky has been one of my proudest triumphs as an artist. Each song was written about a different moment from my past then arranged chronologically. Although I never set out with an agenda, this collection of songs ended up describing my story as a young musician touring the country. I'm not sure I truly understood myself until I created this music. I am so lucky to have a creative partner like Allison Flom. Her vision and passion for her team is unparalleled. She took "Just a Little More", one of my most personal songs, and brought it to a whole new level. I get chills every time I watch it.

"The song is about self-redemption and taking the brave action to change," says director Allison Flom. I wanted the video to reflect that deeply human feeling of knowing we must evolve, then acting on that evolution and improving ourselves. We can either remain in agonizing cycles of memory, wishing we'd done things differently and hurting our own feelings; or we can act. "Just A Little More" uses movement to investigate that moment of action. We filmed this in a single day in Southampton, NY and we're so excited to share it.

At the age of 14, Jake Huffman began his musical journey while traveling up and down the east coast with his rock and roll band, McLovins. From bars to clubs to theaters to major music festivals, from an early age Jake became a fixture on the rock music scene. Jake's band shared the stage with acts such as Blink-182, Jack White, BB King, and The Flaming Lips.

In 2010, Rolling Stone described his band as "having the ability to harness the musical ferocity of Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool and Stewart Copeland before being able to legally drive a car."

In 2015, McLovins recorded a self-titled LP with Grammy/Tony/Emmy award winning producer, Bill Sherman, who discovered the band on a trip to Hartford, CT. From there the band toured nationally for several years opening for the likes of the Gin Blossoms, an extended run with Flobots, and playing major festivals like Bunbury in Cincinnati with Jack White, Chainsmokers and Post Malone as well as Summer Camp in Illinois with Tom Petty, the Roots and Lil' Dickey.

Meanwhile on television, Jake left an imprint as a composer and lyricist for Sesame Street writing dozens of songs for artists like Ed Sheeran and Leon Bridges. He also did a stint leading the house band on ESPN2's Sports-Nation for a season.

In 2019, Jake felt the urge to evolve his sound further and enlisted the help of producing wizard Andy Seltzer (Maggie Rogers, Chelsea Cutler, many more). The result of three days in Los Angeles with Andy marked the debut release of Jake's solo project. The sound combines rock n' roll and Jake's acumen as a songwriter with Andy's golden touch as a next-generation producer.

With years of touring and production experience under his belt and an ability to masterfully handle multiple instruments, Jake has created a sound that pulls deep from his rock roots and reaches far into what can only be described as the sound of the 20's. On stage, Jake goes from drums to keys to guitar all while communicating to an audience with deeply personal lyrics and stony vocals. Jake has managed to create a sound with the uniqueness of Arcade Fire, the drive of Tom Petty, and the honesty of Death Cab For Cutie.

"Giving "it a Try" and "Just a Little More" are part of a larger self produced EP titled Adderall & Whisky to be released in April 2022. Jake played, recorded, and produced the entire project. Lyrically he writes about the story of his early 20's, the rise and fall of love and experiencing life in a touring rock band. This songs feel like redemption wrapped in early 2000's nostalgia. Mixed by Andrew Oedel and Mastered by Brian Lucey.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

May 19th - State House New Haven CT

May 20th - Mercury Lounge NYC New York

June 24 - Richmond VA at Richmond Music Hall

June 25 - Washington DC at Pearl Street Warehouse

August 26th - Burlington VT at Foam Brewers