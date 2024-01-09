Jada Kingdom Unveils New Song 'What's up (Big Buddy)'

Starting the year off at sky-scraping heights, Jada Kingdom continues her hot streak with the release of her new song "What's Up (Big Buddy)," accompanied by an official music video which premiered earlier today.

The certified E-syde queen dominates on her fresh new music release as she contributes to the Dancehall Dutty Money Riddim produced by Jamaican hit-maker Rvssian (Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul).

Last week, the Jamaican-born singer and songwriter released her first song of the year, "Those Days," produced by Grammy-winning producer Di Genius.

All eyes and ears remain locked on Jada Kingdom as she cements a new standard for worldwide reign as a powerhouse artist.

ABOUT JADA KINGDOM:

For as much as Jada Kingdom twists together dancehall, R&B, pop, and jazz, the Jamaica-born songwriter also merges moments of introspection, seduction, and empowerment. Born and raised in 7 Mile Bull Bay (Gold Shore Lane) on the east side of Kingston Jamaica, she resided in a two-bedroom home with her mother, brother, and sister—sharing a bed with her siblings.

The family used showers outside and cooked outdoors as well. Despite “growing up in a really rough and dark place,” Jada wrote poems at only eight-years-old and was inspired musically by the likes of Nina Simone, Diana King, Sade, Minnie Ripperton, and Amy Winehouse.

At the age of fourteen, she left school, waitressed, promoted events, and modeled. She even launched her own swimwear line and organically built an Instagram following of millions. In 2017, she dropped her debut single “Love Situations.” By the end of the next year, she popped off internationally with “Banana” and the “Banana REMIX Challenge,” amassing 4.4 million Spotify streams and 3.5 million YouTube views.

The FADER hailed her as “Jamaica's alternative voice of pain.” During 2020, she served up the mixtape, E-Syde Queen (The Twinkle Playlist) #Snacksize, in between collaborating with everyone from John Legend, Popcaan and Vybz Kartel to Davido, Skillibeng, and Aluna.